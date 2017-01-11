Canada’s main stock index barely rose early on Wednesday, as higher oil prices helped boost energy stocks while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed and investors awaited a news conference from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.25 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,435.53 shortly after the open.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of Mr. Trump’s first formal news conference, where he is expected to give more insight into his plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20.7 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 19,876.23, helped by gains in Merck.

The S&P 500 was down 0.21 points, or 0.009256 per cent, at 2,268.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.02 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,553.84.

Mr. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, is scheduled to speak in New York at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Trump’s election in November sparked a record-setting rally. But, investors now want evidence on if and how he keeps his campaign-trail promises of stimulating the economy though increased public spending, tax cuts and repatriating U.S. companies’ funds from overseas.

The U.S. dollar, which has also basked in Mr. Trump’s victory, was up against the yen. However, concerns of some of his protectionist statements have kept investors wary.

Keeping futures afloat were oil prices, which edged up for the first time in three days after Saudi Arabia provided details of a February supply cut to some of its Asian customers.

“The overall technical picture for the stock market remains firm and we look for commodities to be the market leaders of the day, thereby, keeping the markets upward trend in place,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said in a note.

Investors are also closely watching the corporate earnings season, which kicks off with big banks on Friday, to see if financial results can support the lofty valuations Wall Street is trading at.

The combined profit of S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter - the best in three years - largely helped by financials stocks, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq logged a record close due to gains in healthcare and technology stocks.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley is expected to speak on banking regulations at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Oil prices rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday, following news of Saudi supply cuts to Asia, but persistent doubt over output reductions and signs of rising shipments from other producers kept gains in check.

Brent crude futures were up 41 cents at $54.05 a barre, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 39 cents at $51.21 a barrel.

Brent has surrendered nearly 40 per cent of the gains made between late November and early January. Analysts, however, said the slide was unlikely to become more aggressive, given the likelihood of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors at least sticking to their pledge to cut output.

“Few envision that Brent crude at sub-$50 a barrel is a viable price (in the first half of 2017) amid OPEC production cuts tightening up the market,” SEB commodities strategist Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Whether “last night’s low of $53.58/barrel turns out to be the low point remains to be seen. However, we do think that buying in the territory between the current price of $53.88/b and down to $50/b is probably as good as it gets for buyers in H1.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has told some of its Asian customers that it will reduce their crude supplies slightly in February.

But there is still plenty of oil to fill the gaps left by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. North American drilling is on the rise, while European and Chinese traders are shipping a record 22 million barrels of crude from the North Sea and Azerbaijan to Asia this month.

There is still doubt among many market watchers over whether the planned cuts will be enough to rebalance a market that has been oversupplied for the past two years.

“Traders continued to fret about rising U.S. supply and compliance by OPEC to agreed-upon production cuts,” ANZ bank said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that crude production in the United States this year would rise by 110,000 barrels per day to 9 million bpd.

Another concern is high U.S. crude stockpiles, with the EIA scheduled to release its latest figures on Wednesday.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer Iraq plans to raise crude exports from its southern port of Basra to an all-time high of 3.641 million bpd in February, keeping shipments high even as OPEC production cuts take effect this month.

