Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.53 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,755.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trudeau will look to nurture economic ties and avoid tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two leaders are sharply at odds.

Canada may have most to lose if a proposed renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement weakens trade between the two countries.

Spending by Americans affects one-fifth of Canada’s economy, while spending by Canadians affects less than 3 per cent of U.S. gross domestic product, said BMO Capital Markets in a research note.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade and braced for testimony by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen this week.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.39 per cent at $53.11 a barrel in response to growing evidence that U.S. production is rising.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3101 to the greenback, or 76.33 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Friday’s close of $1.3085, or 76.42 U.S.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3073, while its weakest was $1.3121.

The loonie weakened 0.4 per cent last week after having posted a recent four-month high of $1.2969. Some of last week’s losses were pared after data on Friday showed a surge in domestic jobs.

Wall Street’s three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, helped by gains across sectors, as the “Trump trade” re-ignited following a brief lull.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.13 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 20,332.5, the S&P 500 was up 5.79 points, or 0.249989 per cent, at 2,321.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 5,752.11.

The three main U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday and Friday as optimism about the economy rose after President Donald Trump vowed to make a major tax announcement in the next few weeks.

The S&P 500 has surged 8.3 per cent since Mr. Trump’s Nov. 8 election, fueled by expectations he will lower corporate taxes, reduce regulations and increase infrastructure spending.

The rally had stalled amid concerns over Mr. Trump’s protectionist stance and lack of clarity on policy reforms.

Investors are now closely watching as the businessman-turned-politician lays out the finer details of his agenda to boost economic growth.

Investors were also comforted by the two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend apparently having ended smoothly without Trump talking tough on trade, currency and security issues.

The Japanese yen, the demand for which rises when risk appetite falls, was the biggest underperformer among major currencies. World stocks rose, with Asian shares rallying to a 1-1/2-year high.

Global markets are following the leader (U.S. stocks) after the resurgence of the “Trump trade,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Mr. Cardillo said he expects a “mixed to steady positive session” as investors brace for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s monetary testimony on Tuesday.

