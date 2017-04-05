Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to a fresh nearly six-week high led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices rose, while lower gold prices weighed on mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.73 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 15,743.80, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his policy plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.62 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 20,773.86, the S&P 500 was up 7.86 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,368.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.70 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 5,912.30.

The ADP National Employment report showed 263,000 jobs were added in the U.S. private sector in March, far more than economists’ expectation of 187,000.

The report serves as a predecessor to a more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due Friday.

The gains come in a week when U.S. stocks have been trading in a tight range ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting, starting Thursday and which Mr. Trump expects will be a “very difficult one,” is likely to focus on trade between the two countries and reining in North Korea’s arms program.

Also weighing on investors’ minds is Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver on tax reform and other pro-business promises after recent setbacks in pushing reforms through Congress.

“There is a growing lack of confidence in the administration and that is creating hesitation among investors,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“There are a few uncertainties on earnings, the meeting on Friday with President Xi and the jobs data, which are raising some doubt today.”

Wall Street has rallied on Mr. Trump’s promises, with analysts saying the expectations of tax cuts have been priced in. The lofty market valuations will be in sharp focus with the first-quarter earnings season around the corner.

The Federal Reserve will release at 2:00 p.m. ET the minutes of its March meeting, where it raised interest rates. The minutes could reveal how policymakers view the rate hike trajectory for the year and their thoughts on Trump’s policies.

Among the early movers on Wednesday were shares of Panera Bread. The stock jumped 13.8 per cent to $311.65 after JAB Holdings said it would buy the bakery chain for $7.16 billion.

Walgreen Boots Alliance slipped 0.8 per cent to $81.81 after the drugstore chain operator reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales.

Oil hit a one-month high near $55 a barrel on Wednesday as a fall in U.S. crude inventories raised hopes OPEC-led supply cuts were clearing a glut, while an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield lent support.

U.S. crude inventories fell by a more-than-expected 1.8 million barrels last week, American Petroleum Institute data showed on Tuesday. The focus is now on whether the government’s supply report on Wednesday confirms the decline.

“Should it confirm that U.S. crude stocks did indeed fall for what would only be the second time this year, it will mark the start of a sustained tightening in U.S. crude supplies,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 70 cents at $54.87 a barrel. It reached $54.95 intraday, the highest since March 8. U.S. crude gained 68 cents to$51.71.

Oil also rose after an outage at the 180,000-barrels-per-day Buzzard field in the North Sea. Buzzard is the largest field contributing to Forties, the most important of the four crude streams underpinning Brent.

“This outage more than offsets the increase in oil production in Libya,” said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank, referring to the recovery in output at Libya’s Sharara field.

“Now, it seems that crude oil stocks have peaked at least and are starting to decline,” he added.

An output cut from Jan. 1 led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has helped Brent recover from a 12-year low near $27 last year, although rising U.S. output and stubbornly high stocks have limited the rally.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, together cut supply by about 1.8 million bpd for six months until June, and are considering whether to extend the agreement.

The inventory surplus is likely to be eroded, even without a prolonged cut, analysts at JBC Energy said.

“In the event of OPEC/non-OPEC not extending the cuts into the second half, the world would still continue to draw stocks at a mild pace of about 200,000 bpd until September, thereby lending support to prices one way or another,” JBC said.

Still, a rise in U.S. output - prompted in part by higher prices due to the OPEC-led cut - is likely to provide a headwind for prices, analysts said.

U.S. drillers added rigs for an 11th straight week, data showed on Friday, as companies boost spending on new production.

