Canada’s main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.28 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,876.91, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8-billion in cash.

The deal is a bet by Oakville, Ont.-based Restaurant Brands that it can use its international reach to introduce Popeyes’ Louisiana-style fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits to more diners globally

Restaurant Brands jumped 5.7 per cent to $74.71 in early trading, while Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen surged19.2 per cent to $78.79 in New York.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a 12-day low against its U.S. counterpart, whose gains against a basket of major currencies offset higher prices for oil, a major export for Canada.

The greenback climbed after two Federal Reserve policymakers pointed to a potential U.S. interest rate increase next month, turning attention to the bullish fundamentals of the world’s biggest economy.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3145 to the greenback, or 76.07 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday’s close of $1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents, according to Reuters data.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3100, while it touched its weakest since Feb. 9 at $1.3164.

Monday was a market holiday in Canada. The Bank of Canada’s official close on Friday was $1.3099, or 76.34 U.S. cents.

U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.57 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 20,671.62, the S&P 500 was up 5.38 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,356.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.78 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,848.36.

Shares of Wal-Mart and Home Depot are likely to be the top influencers on the Dow after the companies reported results. Wal-Mart was up 2.5 per cent in early trading, while Home Depot rose 1.4 per cent.

Department store bellwether Macy’s also reported a better-than-expected profit, sending its shares up 1.2 per cent.

Investor sentiment was boosted by a more than 1.5 per cent rise in oil prices, after OPEC said the group was hopeful of higher compliance with its deal to cut production.

Strong earnings, robust economic data and the possibility of fiscal stimulus under President Donald Trump has lifted Wall Street’s main indexes to record highs in the past months.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.58 per cent after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Sunday that she would be comfortable raising rates if the U.S. economy kept performing. Gold prices fell 0.74 percent.

Investors will keep an eye on comments from three Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday for insight into the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its seventh-straight record close on Friday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also closed at record levels.

“The strong technical aspect along with rising oil prices and macro news will likely support another record closing session for the indices,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Wall Street was closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production and hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an industry conference in London that January data showed conformity from participating OPEC nations with output curbs had been above 90 percent and oil inventories would decline further this year.

“All countries involved remain resolute in the determination to achieve a higher level of conformity,” Mr. Barkindo said.

Benchmark Brent crude oil jumped $1.13 a barrel to a high of $57.31 before easing to trade around $57.20.

U.S. light crude was up $1.20 at $54.60, having risen by about 0.5 percent in a shortened session on Monday because of a U.S. national holiday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers outside the group agreed in November to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to drain a glut that has depressed prices for over two years.

The cuts have spurred a speculative move into crude oil that has pushed prices towards the top of their recent ranges.

Money managers now hold the highest volume of net long Brent futures and options on record, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday, betting on higher prices to come as OPEC and other key exporters reduce production.

Net long U.S. crude futures and options positions are also at a record high, U.S. data showed on Friday.

“This prolonged and increasing overcrowding of speculative net longs should be a cause for concern,” said Jonathan Chan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

“Should there come a time when these speculative positions decide to unwind, oil prices will be in for a significant correction.”

Despite signs that OPEC’s agreement is holding, inventory levels are still very high in many parts of the world.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories soared to record highs last week as refineries cut output and gasoline demand softened.

More evidence of the state of the U.S. oil market will come on Thursday when the U.S. Department of Energy publishes stocks figures. Those numbers could be a catalyst for a market move, said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt:

“Until then, lack of bearish news seems to be enough to push prices higher,” Mr. Fritsch said.

