Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by gains for energy and other resource stocks as oil prices rebounded, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,593.25 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained.

Sun Life was down 5.1 per cent to $46.38 in early trading, while TMX dropped 5.5 per cent to $73.90.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.66 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 20,911.12. The S&P 500 lost 2.37 points, or 0.098877 per cent, to 2,394.55. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.17 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 6,119.42.

Also weighing on sentiment were a couple of disappointing quarterly earnings from companies, including Dow component Walt Disney. The media company reported quarterly revenue below expectations, sending its shares down 2.8 per cent in early trading.

Mr. Trump said he fired Mr. Comey, who had been leading an investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, over his handling of an email scandal involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Analysts say the development could distract Mr. Trump from pursuing his policy promises, especially on the highly anticipated reform of the U.S. tax code.

“I think the biggest issue is what this does to the Trump agenda on taxes,” Matthew Peterson, chief wealth strategist for LPL Financial wrote in a note.

“The market really is expecting a cut. We still feel it’s a matter of when, not if a cut happens. But any thought this gets pushed to ‘18 is a market negative.”

Mr. Comey’s sacking added a fresh layer to market uncertainty, which seemed to have eased following Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election on Sunday. European shares pulled back from 21-month highs on Wednesday.

Demand for safe-haven assets like gold, bonds and the Japanese yen rose, while the dollar fell.

Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday after the S&P hit a record intraday high for the second straight day and the VIX fell to a decade low.

“The domestic political storm is a perfect excuse for the indices to take a badly needed rest,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was fractionally up on the day, having traded in the red for most of the morning, weighed down by construction and materials stocks and by Italian banks. The index hit its highest since August 2015 on Tuesday.

Asian shares, however, edged up for a third consecutive day. MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan rising 0.1 per cent, having earlier matched a two-year high hit last week.

Twelve-month forward earnings-per-share for the index is at its highest level in more than three years.

South Korean stocks led losers as investors took profits after liberal leader Moon Jae-in was elected president, while Chinese shares closed lower after factory gate prices in the world’s second-biggest economy cooled more than expected in April.

Tokyo shares hit a 17-month high, up 0.3 per cent on the day as a relatively weak yen outweighed concerns triggered by Mr. Trump’s sacking of Mr. Comey.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.1 per cent against a basket of major currencies after slipping on the view that political uncertainty could derail Mr. Trump’s tax reform plans.

The yen, often sought in times of market uncertainty, was last 0.2 per cent higher at 113.79 to the dollar. The euro was flat at $1.0868. The safe-haven Swiss franc also rose against the euro and dollar.

Falling U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on the dollar. Ten-year yields were down 3.1 basis points at 2.38 per cent after retreating from five-week highs touched on Tuesday as investors made room in their portfolios for new issuance of government and corporate debt.

The most eye-catching move in euro zone government bond markets was a fall in Greek 10-year yields to their lowest since its debt was restructured in 2012.

Athens and its creditors reached a deal this month on reforms that could trigger the release of more rescue funds.

“There is a relief that Greece will get its disbursements to get through the summer, and that is the main driver of the bond rally,” ING’s senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories but failed to recoup last week’s losses due to concerns about rising output from the United States, Libya and Nigeria.

The industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported a fall in U.S. crude inventories by 5.8 million barrels last week, which was more than the 1.8 million-barrel slide analysts predicted.

Investors are now waiting to see if those numbers are confirmed on Wednesday by official figures on weekly U.S. crude and oil product inventories from the U.S. government’s Department of Energy, due out at 1430 GMT.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 54 cents at $49.27 a barrel. U.S. light crude oil was 56 cents higher at $46.44 a barrel.

Oil was also buoyed by a Reuters report on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would cut crude supplies to Asia.

But analysts said gains were capped by a build in U.S. gasoline stockpiles which partly offset the fall in crude inventories.

“As long as you’ve got those builds in gasoline, it is going to be difficult for crude oil to rally,” said Olivier Jakob, energy market strategist at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

State-owned Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asian customers by about 7 million barrels in June, a source told Reuters, as part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ deal to reduce production.

Seven million barrels is roughly two days of oil imports into Japan, the world’s fourth biggest importer. Aramco had previously maintained supplies to important Asian customers.

But questions remain about the effectiveness of OPEC-led cuts, with OPEC member Libya saying production now exceeded 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first time since 2014 and could rise to 1.2 million bpd later this year.

Nigeria, which along with Libya is exempt from OPEC cuts, is also expected to see a jump in output soon as Shell tests the Trans Forcados oil export pipeline before it restarts.

Brent and U.S. light crude futures contracts closed on Tuesday at their second lowest levels since Nov. 29, the day before OPEC announced it would cut output in the first half of 2017.

Prices surged after that deal, but have come under pressure in recent weeks as U.S. production has climbed, undermining OPEC-led efforts to balance supply with demand.

