Canada’s main stock index gained in early trade on Friday, helped by gains for mining stocks including Teck Resources, which will raise $1.2-billion in an asset sale.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.86 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,584.41 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups rose.

Teck was up 2.8 per cent to $25.50 in early trading after it announced Fortis Inc. will purchase Teck's two-thirds interest in the Waneta Dam and related transmission assets in British Columbia

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as gains in technology stocks were offset by declines in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.18 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 20,894.24, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.122367 per cent, at 2,391.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.45 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,118.41.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales increased by 0.4 per cent in April, but fell short of a 0.6-per-cent rise estimated by economists.

U.S. consumer prices rebounded in April, a Labor Department report showed, pointing to a steady rise in inflation that could make the case for an interest rate hike next month.

“Today, the focus is on macro news, while the political situation in Washington continues to linger. So we are looking at a cautious market,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

With the first-quarter earnings season coming to an end, investors are shifting their focus to central bank activity, economic data and developments in the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired his FBI chief on Tuesday, the potential fallout of which could delay his pursuit to cut taxes and boost spending.

A sell-off in the retail sector, sparked by Macy’s weak results on Thursday, could continue after J.C. Penney reported lower-than-expected comparable store sales. The retailer’s stock was down 9.4 per cent in early trading.

Oil prices on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly gain in five weeks, helped by expectations of an extension of OPEC-led output cuts and buoyed by falling U.S. crude inventories.

Benchmark Brent was trading 5 cents higher at $50.82 per barrel, on target for a 3.5-per-cent rise on the week. U.S. light crude oil was up 2 cents at $47.85.

A larger-than-expected fall last week in U.S. crude inventories, which dropped 5.3 million barrels, suggested cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers were tightening the market, analysts said.

OPEC members and other producers including Russia pledged to reduce their output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year, but the impact of the initiative has been slow to show up in global inventory data.

“The (U.S. crude) inventories turned the heads of market participants towards the more positive side of things,” said Eugen Weinberg, Commerzbank head of commodities research.

“But nevertheless the problem remains that the oil supplies are still there, the overcapacity is still there, the stocks are still quite high,” he added.

OPEC and other producers meet on May 25 to decide whether to extend cuts. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-facto leader, has said it expects an extension to the end of 2017 or possibly beyond.

Commerzbank said in a note it was skeptical about OPEC’s ability to support prices in the long term.

“Owing to the rapid recovery in U.S. oil production OPEC obviously only has limited influence on prices via supply curbs,” it said, adding an extension “is unlikely to be more successful than the cuts implemented so far in the longer-term.”

U.S. crude productionhas risen more than 10 percent since its mid-2016 trough to more than 9.3 million bpd, close to the levels of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

A weekly report by Baker Hughes monitoring U.S. rigs drilling for new production is due on Friday.

Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy said U.S. output had gained “significant momentum.” Excluding Alaska and Hawaii, it said output from the other 48 states would expand by 390,000 bpd from May 2017 to December 2017 assuming a U.S. light crude price of $50.

