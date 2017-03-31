Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday as financial stocks and railway companies led the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,559.06 shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Blackberry Ltd. jumped 12.3 per cent to $10.41 in early trading after the company reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations and said it expected to be profitable on an adjusted basis in 2018.

The Canadian economy expanded by a healthy 0.6 per cent in January from December, indicating first-quarter growth will be stronger than expected as the country gradually recovers from the shock of low oil prices.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that gross domestic product grew amid widespread expansion in goods and services-producing industries. The increase, the seventh in the past eight months, was double the 0.3-per-cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Canada, which cut rates twice in 2015 and has consistently stressed the downside risks to the economy, predicted in January that first quarter annualized growth would be 2.5 per cent.

But even if the economy does not grow at all in February and March, January’s data indicates the first quarter will be better than the bank is forecasting.

“This puts GDP tracking for the first quarter firmly above 3 percent. It is still early, but all in all there is a lot to like in this report,” said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

“It really makes it hard to imagine the Bank of Canada sounding overly dovish in April,” he said in a phone interview.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street’s strongest first-quarter performance in four years.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.13 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,692.36, the S&P 500 was down 4.39 points, or 0.185384 per cent, at 2,363.67 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.77 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,905.57.

A raft of strong economic data and the possibility of fiscal stimulus under President Donald Trump have driven U.S. equities to record highs since his election.

The S&P is on track to gain 5.8 per cent and the Dow 4.9 per cent for the first quarter ending Friday, their biggest quarterly gains since 2013.

“It’s been a decent start to the quarter for stocks, and so far the market has navigated a somewhat uncertain terrain with grace,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“It’s perfectly normal on the last day of the quarter and the last day of the month to see some profit taking, especially after a strong run.”

As stocks continue to soar, investors are looking to the first-quarter earnings season to justify Wall Street’s lofty valuations.

The S&P is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months against its long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, the improvement also means more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday evening that it was appropriate to tighten monetary policy to reduce the risk of overheating the economy.

On Friday, oil prices fell 0.8 per cent after a three-day rally.

A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in February, but the biggest annual increase in inflation in nearly five years supported expectations of further interest rate hikes this year.

Oil prices fell on Friday after a three-day rally ran out of steam, promising to notch up the oil market’s worst-performing quarter since 2015 as investors fret that growing U.S. supplies are undermining OPEC-led production cuts.

Brent crude futures have made the biggest losses across global asset classes this quarter. In March, the contracts posted the biggest monthly losses since July as growing U.S. crude inventories and drilling activity counterbalanced production cuts elsewhere in the world.

Brent futures were down 34 cents at $52.62 a barrel. The contracts have lost around 7 per cent since the previous quarter, the worst quarterly losses since late 2015.

U.S. crude futures were down 19 cents at $50.16 a barrel after slipping back below $50. They too are on track to end the quarter around 7 per cent lower, also the worst quarterly losses since late 2015.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see some profit-taking ahead of the weekend after the strong gains in recent days,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank.

“The expected rise in the U.S. rig count later today provides some arguments to sell at last.”

Later on Friday, energy services firm Baker Hughes will publish weekly U.S. oil rig figures. The indicator has shown huge gains, with the rig count doubling in a 10-month recovery and undermining efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to rein in output.

Oil prices had gained momentum this week on a growing sense that OPEC and non-member Russia would extend their production cut, seeking to drive the market higher.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia agreed late last year to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to rein in a global supply overhang and prop up prices.

Nevertheless, analysts polled on a monthly basis by Reuters have slightly lowered their oil price expectations for this year.

They expect Brent crude prices to average $57.25 a barrel this year, down from $57.52 expected last month, while WTI predictions averaged at $55.29 a barrel, down from $55.66.

Report Typo/Error