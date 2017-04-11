Canada’s main stock index was slightly lower in early trade on Tuesday, while Bombardier Inc. rose on a Bloomberg report it and Siemens AG are in talks to combine their train operations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.33 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,694.46. Bombardier was up 4.1 per cent at $2.31.

Canadian dollar surrendered its gains on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart after posting a fresh one-week high, with trading confined to a narrow range ahead of Wednesday’s interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Cautious trading for the loonie came as nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen, while growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold rates at 0.50 percent and may stick to its cautious tone given the number of uncertainties facing the Canadian economy, particularly U.S. trade policy.

Still, the strength of recent domestic data has pointed to a pickup in Canada’s economy and economists expect the central bank could raise its first-quarter growth forecast.

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3332 to the greenback, or 75.01 U.S. cents, unchanged from Monday’s close.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3335, while it touched its strongest since April 3 at $1.3311.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 20,631.31, the S&P 500 was down 4.43 points, or 0.187938 per cent, at 2,352.73 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,871.07.

The White House said on Monday President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if it was provoked as a U.S. Navy strike group moved towards the western Pacific.

Prices of safe-haven gold rose, with spot gold up the most in over one week. Investors also ditched riskier assets for the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries, favored during times of uncertainty.

The dollar index slipped the most in about two weeks and oil prices eased from five-week highs.

“Heightening geopolitical fears are likely to constrain investors from a mood change...(and) are likely to keep the safety trade gold and U.S. Treasuries in play,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Investors also preferred to hold their bets ahead of the start of the first-quarter earnings season, which is set to kick off on Thursday when three big U.S. banks report.

A rally in financial shares has fizzled recently as investors fret over lofty valuations and Trump’s ability to make good on his pro-growth promises.

Mr. Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives, including the heads of General Motors, IBM and Wal-Mart , as he seeks to garner support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reforms and other administration priorities.

Wall Street ended flat in choppy, low volume trading on Monday as investors weighed the rise in oil prices against a decline in bank stocks.

European shares edged higher, reversing early falls.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carried a unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing Russian support for Syria, after a meeting with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major advanced economies and Middle East allies.

Western countries blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for last week’s deadly gas attack. U.S. President Donald Trump responded by firing cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stood by Moscow’s ally Assad, who denies blame.

Gold hit its highest since November, emerging market stocks were on their worst run of the year so far, while the euro fell to a four-month low versus a broadly stronger Japanese yen.

“It’s a relatively modest reaction but there is a lot of geopolitical risk in global markets at the moment,” said TD Securities European head of currency strategy Ned Rumpeltin.

“There is Syria, there is more uncertainty about the U.S. economy after relatively weak jobs numbers and we have French elections coming up.”

The latest polls from France are providing another twist in the race for the presidency, with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon making ground against the rest of the pack before the first round of voting on April 23.

This has raised the possibility that Mr. Melenchon could square off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen - both of whom are eurosceptics - in the election’s decisive second round in May.

German Bunds yields dipped below 0.20 per cent for the first time in more than five weeks, before edging higher, while French yields hit a one-week high of 0.96 per cent leaving the gap between the two - a key gauge of investors’ concerns - at its widest in six weeks.

“After Britain’s Brexit referendum and the U.S. presidential election surprised markets in 2016, could this event do the same?,” Mark Burgess, global head of equities at Columbia Threadneedle in London, wrote in a note.

Then pan-European STOXX 600 share index eked out gains of 0.1 per cent, led higher by miners as the gold price rose. MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Emerging market shares were on track for their first four-day losing streak of 2017.

Gold, sought at times of global tension as a safe place to store wealth, last traded up 0.3 per cent on the day at almost $1,258 an ounce. The precious metal hit a five-month high above $1,270 on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on Thursday.

The dollar fell 0.1 per cent against a basket of other major currencies. The greenback weakened 0.4 per cent to 110.53 yen and 0.2 per cent to $1.0616 per euro. Sterling rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2441.

Oil retreated from five-week highs hit earlier in the day as concerns about rising U.S. shale production offset a shutdown at Libya’s largest oilfield over the weekend and the U.S. strikes against Syria that had supported prices.

Global benchmark Brent fell 4 cents to $55.94, breaking a six-session winning streak.

