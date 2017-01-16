Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, with energy stocks lower as investors fret about oversupply, while lumber company Stella-Jones Inc plunged on price target cuts after warning of lower profit and revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.34 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,488.94. Gains for gold miners helped offset the losses.

Stella-Jones was down 10.5 per cent to $38.20 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, paring some recent gains ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision midweek as oil dipped and the greenback rebounded against a basket of major currencies.

The U.S. dollar rose after suffering its worst week since November. It was hit last week by a lack of clarity over what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration is on Friday, will do once he assumes office.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, slipped amid doubts that large oil producers will reduce production as promised and on expectations that U.S. production would increase again this year.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3148 to the greenback, or 76.06 U.S. cents, weaker than Friday’s close of $1.3126, or 76.18 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3102, while its weakest was $1.3163.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will lower liquidity.

Analysts expect the Bank of Canada to leave its policy rate on hold at 0.5 percent at Wednesday’s announcement.

As recently as October, the central bank said it had considered easing rates as it downgraded its economic outlook. But recent data showed a surge in jobs in December and the first trade surplus in more than two years in November, while a Bank of Canada survey last week pointed to improving business conditions.

On Thursday, the loonie had touched a near 3-month high at $1.3028.

Speculators have raised bearish bets on the Canadian dollar. Net short Canadian dollar positions rose to 7,935 contracts as of Jan. 10 from 3,871 a week earlier, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve as investors sought shelter in safe haven assets as uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union and the policies of Trump curbed appetite for risk.

The two-year price rose 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.797 per cent and the 10-year climbed 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.691 per cent.

Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.

The U.S. dollar rose, except against the yen, rebounding after suffering its worst week since November, when it was hit by a lack of clarity over what Mr. Trump, whose inauguration is on Friday, will do once he assumes office.

The price of gold, a frequently sought haven in uncertain times, hit its highest level since November.

“(The movement) shows that people are looking ahead this week with Trump’s inauguration and discussions on Brexit. There is a lot of uncertainty moving forward,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central

Yields on low-risk German government bonds fell, but those on Italian equivalents rose after rating agency DBRS cut Italy’s credit rating after markets closed on Friday, a move that could raise borrowing costs for the country’s banks.

But the eye-catching mover was sterling, a day before a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Media reported that she would lay out an exit from the EU that would see Britain lose access to the bloc’s single market.

The pound fell as low as $1.1983 in thin early Asian trade, which, barring a sudden “flash crash” in October, was its weakest against the dollar in 32 years.

Investors will scrutinize May’s speech for clues to whether she plans to prioritize immigration controls in a “hard Brexit” that some analysts say could hurt the economy.

The fall in sterling, which makes UK exports cheaper, has contributed to an unprecedented 14-day rally in the blue-chip FTSE 100 stock index.

The index fell marginally on Monday but still outperformed continental European markets. The main STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 per cent, as declines in autos and banks offset a rally in eyewear makers Luxottica and Essilor, who agreed a 46 billion-euro merger.

German carmakers BMW, Daimler and VW fell 2 percent after Trump warned he would impose a 35-per-cent border tax on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1 percent as the strong yen hit exporters.

Sterling last traded at $1.2043, down 1.1 per cent on the day. The euro was up 0.6 per cent at 87.95 pence while the yen was up 0.8 per cent at 137.45 to the pound.

“Every time there’s hard Brexit headlines, that triggers a fresh bout of selling,” MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

“The fact that the sell-offs usually happen during periods in which there’s less liquidity increases the risk we could have a sharper sell-off (today), but as we saw in the flash crash that doesn’t mean that’s fundamentally justified,” he added

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six of its peers, rose 0.4 per cent. The euro fell 0.5 per cent to $1.0592 while the yen, another perceived safe haven investment, rose 0.4 percent to 114.07 per dollar.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

German 10-year bond yields fell 1.9 basis points to 0.25 per cent. Italian 10-year yields, by contrast, rose 2.7 bps to 1.93 per cent.

Oil prices were under pressure on Monday due to doubts that large oil producers will reduce production as promised and on expectations that U.S. production would increase again this year.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 8 cents a barrel at $55.53 after being down for most of the day and U.S. light crude was flat at $52.37 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd from Jan. 1 in an attempt to clear global oversupply that has depressed prices for more than two years.

Russia and other key exporters outside OPEC have said they will also cut output.

But global oil production remains high and, with inventories near record levels in many areas, investors doubt that OPEC and its allies can trim output enough to push up prices.

“Cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries have just started and it will take some time for them to filter through,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets in Oslo.

“We do not really expect the oil price to strengthen much more in the first quarter of 2017.”

Comments by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Monday combined with a federal holiday in the United States are adding further downward pressure on prices, according to Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

Falih said that OPEC and non-OPEC producers are unlikely to extend their agreement to cut oil output beyond six months, especially if global inventories fall to the five-year average.

“We don’t think it’s necessary given the level of compliance,” Falih said. “My expectations (are) ... that the rebalancing that started slowly in 2016 will have its full impact by the first half.”

Russian oil and gas condensate production averaged 11.1 million bpd for Jan. 1-15, two energy industry sources said on Monday, down only 100,000 bpd from December. Russia has committed to a 300,000 bpd cut during the first half of 2017 as a part of the global deal with OPEC.

Rising U.S. oil output is also preventing crude from climbing further.

Goldman Sachs said it expects year-on-year U.S. oil production to rise by 235,000 bpd in 2017, taking into account wells that have been drilled and are likely to start producing in the first half of the year.

U.S. oil output is now at 8.95 million bpd, up from less than 8.5 million bpd in June last year and at similar levels to 2014, when overproduction send the market into a tailspin.

