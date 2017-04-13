Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,623.73 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Thursday to a fresh six-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose and domestic manufacturing sales fell less-than-expected, while the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies.

The greenback fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was getting too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose after an International Energy Agency report said the market was close to balance.

U.S. crude prices were up.

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.2 per cent in February after three consecutive months of increases, weighed down by declines in the vehicle assembly sector, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The decrease was not as steep as the 0.7 percent decline economists had expected, while sales volumes rose 0.1 percent.

“Canadian manufacturing is still on an upward trajectory, and will contribute solidly to GDP growth” said Bill Adams, senior international economist at The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3238 to the greenback, or 75.54 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada’s official close on Wednesday of $1.3273, or 75.34 U.S. cents.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3255, while it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1.3224.

Gains for the loonie came one day after the Bank of Canada turned less dovish, saying it did not even consider cutting interest rates as it left monetary policy unchanged amid signs of strong growth.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in a broad decline across sectors after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong, while investors also assessed bank earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.03 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 20,542.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.75 points, or 0.24521 per cent, at 2,339.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.47 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 5,826.70.

Shares of JPMorgan and Citigroup rose almost 1 per cent in early market after the two banks reported quarterly profits that beat analysts’ expectations.

However, Wells Fargo slipped 2 per cent after reporting a slight drop in quarterly profit.

The results come after a frenetic rally in bank shares that started in November on bets that President Donald Trump would rein in banking regulations and introduce other business friendly policies.

“Investors will (be) faced with another day of market uncertainties as bank earnings, geopolitical worries and Trump’s comments on the greenback are being reflected in the volatility index that is flashing trouble ahead,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a note.

The dollar, already suffering from a risk-off mood in the market amid geopolitical tensions, hit its lowest level this month after Mr. Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the currency “was getting too strong” and that he would like to see interest rates stay low.

Gold, which has become the preferred asset this week as investors sought safe havens, was up 0.11 percent and continues to trade at its highest level since November.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the market was nearing balance, while U.S. data showing higher production kept gains in check.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 20 cents at $56.06 a barrel, on track for their third straight weekly gain after touching a one-month high on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 16 cents at $53.27 a barrel, also set for their third consecutive weekly gain.

The Paris-based IEA said on Thursday that it sees the global oil market as close to balancing after a fall in stockpiles in developed countries in March.

The market has been oversupplied for three years and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as well as some non-OPEC producers have agreed to slash output to rein in the glut.

Latest OPEC data showed members had cut March output beyond what they had promised.

OPEC meets on May 25 to consider whether to extend the supply cut beyond June. Most members, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, are leaning towards this if other producers, including those outside the group, also agree, OPEC sources told Reuters last month.

Capping gains on Thursday was fresh data showing U.S. production continued to climb, potentially undermining the OPEC-led supply cut.

The weekly U.S. government data also showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil stocks and a decline in gasoline and distillate inventories, adding to more bullish sentiment.

“We see the weekly inventory and U.S. production data being an important oil price driver but it conflicts with the OPEC signals,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam.

“We will see some sideways trading in the coming weeks.”

The IEA trimmed its oil demand growth forecast for 2017 by 40,000 barrels per day and warned that its revised level of 1.3 million barrels per day “could prove optimistic.”

