Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as lower industrial metal prices weighed on miners and several major banks also helped pull the index down as bond yields fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.10 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,592.55 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, maintaining its recent defensive bias as investors braced for an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady as it pauses to parse more economic data, but it may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

In contrast, the funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada’s housing market and take pressure off the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates.

Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April from a year earlier while sales fell, the Toronto Real Estate Board said, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada’s largest city.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3726 to the greenback, or 72.85 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3704 to $1.3740. On Tuesday it had slumped to a fresh 14-month low at $1.3758.

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Apple after the index-heavyweight reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.29 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 20,906.6. The S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 2,384.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.02 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 6,074.34.

Shares of Apple dropped 1.8 per cent to $144.79 in early trading, a day after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

“The market is taking its cue from Apple,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Strong corporate reports so far had resulted in estimates for first-quarter profit growth at S&P 500 companies increasing to 13.9 percent as of Tuesday, from an estimate of 10.4-per-cent growth two weeks back, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The strong earnings have also helped offset some fears about geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula, the lack of progress by the Trump administration in enacting its economic agenda as well as mixed economic data.

“Strong earnings are still driving the market. Not only are earnings good, the CEOs are painting a picture of continued earnings growth and this helps trump some of the other factors,” said Kinahan.

Data last week showed the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the first quarter. Since then, automakers have reported a drop in vehicle dales for March, which along with the drop in iPhone sales, have added to nerves.

The Federal Reserve could address GDP when it issues a statement at 2 p.m. ET, at the end of its two-day meeting on interest rates. While the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, it may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

An ADP report showed showed U.S. private employers added 177,000 jobs in April, slightly above economists’ expectations.

The data come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Report Typo/Error