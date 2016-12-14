Canada stock started lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell and ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday following a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and as OPEC signaled a growing crude surplus next year unless production cuts are implemented.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with an interest rate increase all but assured, and will issue new forecasts assessing whether the economic outlook has changed since the U.S. election.

The S&P TSX index was down 36.39 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,348.88 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while materials stocks weighed.

Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after all three major indexes hit record highs, as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.57 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 19,890.64. The S&P 500 lost 1.95 points, or 0.085838 per cent, to 2,269.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.45 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 5,464.28.

The Fed is tipped to lift rates 25 basis points to 0.50-0.75 per cent. The announcement is due at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Chair Janet Yellen’s news conference 30 minutes later.

Market participants will be paying close attention to Ms. Yellen’s tone and new forecasts, seeking clues on policymakers’ thinking on how President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will impact growth and inflation.

However, concerns over a strengthening dollar continue with the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hitting 14-year peaks last month.

“Markets are acting like a zombie today ahead of the Fed decision,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

“It is not that they are not expecting a rate hike from the Fed, it is the element of the unknown which Yellen would deliver in her statement.”

U.S. stocks racked up new all-time highs on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrial average ended fewer than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark as a post-election rally showed no signs of fatigue.

The Dow has climbed about 9 per cent since the Nov. 8 election, with gains fueled by expectations that Trump will reduce taxes and regulation and stimulate the economy.

“I don’t think the Dow is an indicator of anything because it’s such a small sample and the way in which the index is constructed,” said Patrick Kaser, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

“But that said, right now we’ve been in a month of bullishness and optimism and so the mood will swing to skepticism as we wait for actual policies to come out.”

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales barely rose in November as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent. Economists had forecast overall retail sales increasing 0.3 per cent.

International Brent crude futures were down 82 cents at $54.90 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were down 92 cents at $52.06 a barrel.

Traders said the price falls followed an industry report of surprise increases in U.S. crude inventories.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1.6-million-barrel decline. Official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Wednesday signaled a growing oil supply surplus next year unless members implement their deal to curb output from record levels and outside producers also deliver on cutback pledges made at the weekend.

In a monthly report, OPEC said that without cuts the 2017 overhang would reach 1.24 million bpd, about 300,000 bpd higher than the forecast in its previous report.

OPEC pumped 33.87 million bpd last month, according to figures OPEC collects from secondary sources, up 150,000 bpd from October.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday it would take some time for the market to recover after the deal between OPEC and rival producers to limit supplies.

“We expect the impact ... in terms of fundamentals to take several months to be reflected on the market,” Falih told reporters.

OPEC and 11 producing countries from outside the group agreed to cut almost 1.8 million bpd of production in an effort to end two years of oversupply and cheap oil.

The International Energy Agency said global oil supply rose to a record 98.2 million bpd in November, with OPEC’s production offsetting declines elsewhere.

This stands against expectations of 96.95 million bpd of global oil demand for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Despite this, the IEA said that due to increased demand, oil markets could show a shortfall of 600,000 bpd early next year if producers stick to their reduction plans.

Markets were also focused on an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike that would likely boost the dollar, making dollar-traded fuel imports more expensive for countries using other currencies.

Report Typo/Error