Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Monday as oil prices slumped to their lowest in nearly three months.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.09 per cent, or 12.77 points, to 14,568.18 in early trading.

Oil prices were affected as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed chances that OPEC will reach a deal to cut output.

'Trump Thump' whacks bond market (Reuters)

The index tumbled the most since mid-September on Friday as lower commodity prices pressured the shares of energy and mining companies, while financials and industrials also lost ground.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average hitting a record high, as Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election continued to lift the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 18,914.78, the S&P 500 gained 4.63 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,169.08 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.94 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 5,245.05.

The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month peak on Monday as the risk of faster inflation and wider budget deficits, if Mr. Trump should go on a U.S. spending spree, sent Treasury and other benchmark global bond yields shooting higher.

Currencies in many emerging markets - from the Mexican peso to the Malaysian ringgit - fell to new lows and for share markets it made for a mixed start to the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index had lost much of its early buoyancy by the time U.S. trading neared but was still up 0.2 percent as banks eyed a boost from higher interest rates and mining company shares rose on the back of Trump’s promises of major infrastructure spending.

The U.S. dollar meanwhile bounded towards 108 yen, having hit and then dropped back from the eye-catching 100 threshold on the index that measures it against the world’s other major currencies.

Trade was brisk with the greenback’s rally taking the pace off a resurgent sterling and seeing the euro slide to its lowest since the start of the year at about $1.0745.

“Clearly the market has settled on a ‘buy dollar’ theme on the basis there will be a debt-fueled U.S. fiscal binge that will push up inflation,” TD Securities European Head of Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin said.

“People are repricing the Fed on the basis of that so it all seems to be a relatively straightforward.”

The dollar has been romping ahead since Trump won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, triggering a massive sell-off in Treasuries.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their highest since January on Monday at 2.28 per cent, while 30-year paper reached 3 per cent. German 30-year yields topped 1 per cent for the first time in more than six months.

Just two days of selling last week wiped out more than $1 trillion across global bond markets, the worst rout in nearly a year and a half, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The jump in yields on safe-haven U.S. debt threatened to suck funds out of emerging markets, while the risk of a trade war between the United States and China is also causing jitters.

“There are signs that higher bond yields and the knock of a stronger U.S. dollar are having a domino impact, taking down the weakest risky assets first, before moving on to the next,” Deutsche’s global co-head of forex, Alan Ruskin, said.

“There is only so much financial conditions tightening that risky assets can take when fiscal stimulus is still a promise that lies some way in the future.”

The stampede from bonds has seen 30-year yields post their biggest weekly increase since January 2009 and the 50-basis-point move in 10-year bonds is the equivilent of two standard interest rate hikes.

Three Federal Reserve officials are due to speak later.

Mexico’s peso, Turkey’s Lira and South Africa’s rand were all at the center of the sell-off. Emerging market stocks also extended their post-U.S. election slump to more than 7 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended at its lowest since mid-July as Hong Kong and Indonesia led the region’s losses with drops of 2.7 and 2.2 pe rcent.

By contrast, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.7 per cent on the weakening yen to hit its highest in nine months.

It got an added fillip from data showing Japan’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent in the third quarter, handily beating forecasts.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar eased after an earthquake on Monday that killed at least two people and prompted a tsunami warning that sent thousands fleeing to higher ground.

The currency dipped to $0.7092, with losses limited by talk that rebuilding work would support an already strong economy and lessen the need for further interest rate cuts.

Egypt’s pound strengthened, meanwhile, after the International Monetary Fund approved a $12 billion, three-year loan program the government hopes will help restore investor confidence and stabilize the currency and economy.

Oil fell to its lowest in three months on Monday, as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed chances that OPEC will reach a deal to cut output.

Donald Trump’s surprise win in last week’s U.S. presidential election boosted the dollar and stocks but undermined oil. Crude has also fallen because of waning expectations that the world’s largest exporters will agree to reduce production this month.

Brent crude futures fell 50 cents on the day to $44.25 a barrel, while NYMEX crude futures shed 60 cents to trade at $42.81 a barrel.

“In the same way that a strong OPEC agreement was needed to continue the rally above $55, a lack of agreement will be needed to break below $40 and right now, we’re at $45,” Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

OPEC plans to cut or freeze output, but analysts doubt the group’s ability to reach an agreement at its meeting on Nov. 30.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Friday its output hit a record 33.64 million barrels per day in October, and forecast an even larger global surplus in 2017 than the International Energy Agency on Thursday.

Yet, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said it was imperative for OPEC to reach a consensus on activating a deal made in September in Algiers to cut production.

“OPEC know what needs to be done but too few members will agree to take the production pain for the price gain, knowing also that the price gain incentivises non-OPEC to produce more, lengthening the rebalancing process,” PVM Oil Associates analyst David Hufton said.

The dollar index hit an 11-month peak on Monday, driven by an aggressive sell-off in bonds that has pushed Treasury yields to their highest since January.

Ordinarily, a strong dollar would push oil lower, but the correlation between the two is at its most positive in two months, suggesting they are more likely to move in lockstep with one another than in opposite directions.

Data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday showed investors delivered the largest weekly cut on record to their bets on a sustained rise in the price of oil.

