Canada’s main stock index see-sawed in early trade on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, offsetting rises for several stocks whose earnings reports produced positive surprises, including energy company Encana Corp and e-commerce company Shopify.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.1 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,991.73 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart as stop loss orders were triggered, extending recent pressure on the currency amid a more uncertain trade outlook and lower oil prices.

“This is simply a move to try and wipe out stops ahead of the day really getting rolling,” said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets.

“This is a lay up trade right now to sell Canada almost across the board.”

The pullback in oil prices below $50 a barrel, domestic mortgage market concerns and an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade agreement have weighed on the loonie recently, while the market is also bracing for a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week as it pauses to parse more economic data but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

In contrast, the Bank of Canada has signaled it is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.10 per cent at $48.79 a barrel despite news of lower production by Russia and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3709 to the greenback, or 72.94 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday’s close of $1.3681, or 73.09 U.S. cents, according to Reuters data.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3651, while it touched its weakest since February 2016 at $1.3712.

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and Apple’s results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.56 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 20,954.02.

The S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,392.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 8.93 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,100.53.

The Fed begins its meeting later in the day and while the central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates, investors are awaiting its statement, due on Wednesday, for clues regarding the future path of rate hikes.

“While no one expects any changes to policy, the 500-word statement will probably provide some direction to the dollar,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

“’Will the Fed acknowledge a slowdown in growth and thus send rate hike expectations lower for 2017?’ The Fed’s statement should be answering these questions, and based on that, traders will act.”

Strong corporate earnings for the first quarter have largely outweighed concerns about patches of weak economic data, including a report last week that showed the U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the first quarter.

Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in marquee tech stocks, including Apple, that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq to another record high.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, closed at its lowest level since February 2007.

Investors are bracing for another heavy week of corporate reports to see if quarterly earnings will keep on exceeding expectations.

Overall, profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 13.6 per cent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” of implied equity market volatility held close to Monday’s close at its lowest since before the global financial crisis.

The dollar hit a six-week high against the safe-haven Japanese yen on some signs of easing tensions over North Korea and as U.S. bond yields rose after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government was looking into issuing ultra-long debt of maturities in excess of 30 years.

Greek government bond yields hit 2 1/2-year lows after Greece and its lenders reached a long-awaited deal on reforms required to release further bailout funds.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index, which had its best week since December last week, gained 0.4 per cent. The banking sub-index was up 0.5 per cent, showing no reaction to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who told Bloomberg Television he was actively considering breaking up big banks.

BP shares rose 1.7 per cent after the oil major’s first-quarter profit tripled.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent to its highest level since June 2015, as many of the region’s markets also reopened after a long holiday weekend. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 per cent after some robust earnings.

“Higher corporate earnings and tax reform seem to be more important to the market than any off-the-cuff remark from Trump. That means people are not buying protection in the options market to protect themselves from a drop in the market,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

The VIX volatility index last stood at 10.23 per cent, having hit its lowest since February 2007 on Monday, at 9.9 percent.

Strong earnings have outweighed concern over patches of weak economic data. An official survey on Tuesday showed Chinese factory activity growth slowed more than expected in April.

Euro zone factory activity hit a six-year high in April , according to IHS Markit data. The euro traded 0.1 per cent stronger at $1.0912.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, held steady. The dollar was up 0.3 per cent at 122.12 yen, having earlier hit a six-week high of 112.25 yen.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yield were 0.3 basis points higher at 3.01 percent, just below Monday’s three-week high, after Mr. Mnuchin told Bloomberg issuing ultra-long bonds “can absolutely make sense”.

“Mnuchin’s comments have at least stabilised the long end of the curve,” said Lee Hardman, a currency economist with Japan’s MUFG. “But the dollar is still on the defensive in the near term. The data from the U.S. has been coming in on the disappointing side and the Fed is likely to acknowledge that at this week’s meeting.”

The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The yen, often sought in tense times, hit a five-month high in mid-April as concerns grew about a possible conflict over North Korea. Tension eased somewhat after Trump said on Monday he would be honoured to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the right circumstances.

The yield on 10-year Greek government bonds fell 36 basis points to 6.12 percent, its lowest since October 2014, after the deal with its lenders, which followed half a year of talks.

Oil prices rose as expectations that OPEC and other producers will extend output curbs outweighed rising production in Libya and elsewhere. Brent crude last traded 48 cents higher at $52 a barrel.

Gold hovered near a three-week low as stocks and the dollar rose. Gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,254 an ounce.

Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high of $1,481 on the Bitstamp exchange .

