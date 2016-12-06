Canadian stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

The S&P TSX index was up 14.50 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,109.67 in early trading.

Canada’s benchmark stock index rose on Monday as strength in commodity prices supported the energy and materials sectors, while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials boosted investor confidence.

Canada’s trade deficit in October shrank to $1.13-billion from a record $4.38-billion in September as one-off factors helped slash the value of imports, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

The deficit - the 26th in a row - was smaller than the $2-billion shortfall forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The long-suffering export sector - which the Bank of Canada says is a cause for concern - turned in a sluggish performance despite a low Canadian dollar and a strengthening U.S. economy.

Imports fell by 6.3 per cent to $44.71-billion, the lowest level since February 2015. Imports of industrial machinery sank by 42.0 per cent from September, when a South Korean module destined for an offshore oil rig arrived in Canada.

Imports of energy products dropped by 11.6 per cent in October, which coincided with scheduled maintenance at refineries in eastern Canada.

Exports edged up 0.5 per cent to $43.58 billion, despite declines in seven of the 11 main sections, while volumes dipped by 0.7 pe rcent.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks, while gains in technology companies boosted the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.83 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 19,219.07. The S&P 500 gained 1.6 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,206.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 7.51 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,316.40.

U.S. stocks have climbed since the Nov. 8 election, driven by expectations of significant economic stimulus and cuts in corporate taxes and regulations under President-elect Donald Trump.

A spate of strong economic data, including GDP, consumer confidence and hiring, has fuelled the rally.

The Dow, which has been on a record-setting run since the election, marked fresh record intraday and closing highs on Monday, buoyed by a report that showed activity in the U.S. services sector hit a one-year high in November.

“”Regardless of who won, we’ve got a fundamental backdrop that has been doing better and along with that there is the possibility of a pro-business environment in 2017,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

The Federal Reserve has been preparing the markets for higher interest rates encouraged by a spate of strong economic data. Traders currently see a whopping 92 percent chance of a move when the central bank meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. trade deficit rose more-than-expected to $42.6-billion, as exports fell amid declining shipments for soybeans and other goods. Economists had expected a deficit of $41.8-billion.

A report on factory orders data for October is likely to show new orders rose 2.6 per cent in the month after adding 0.3 per cent in September. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Global oil prices slipped on Tuesday as data showed crude output rose in most major export regions despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production, triggering fears the fuel glut that has dogged markets for over two years might last well into 2017.

International Brent crude oil futures fell 99 cents to trade at $53.95 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $50.73 a barrel, down $1.06.

Analysts said the boon from last week’s OPEC decision, which helped boost prices by about 15 per cent, has faded as they look to factors that may undermine the cartel’s promise such as record production, Saudi Arabia’s plans and the reaction of U.S. shale oil producers.

“Most of the position adjustments that the OPEC decision forced upon traders have now run their course and it leaves the market exposed to profit taking,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

OPEC’s oil output set another record high in November, rising to 34.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 33.82 million bpd in October, according to a Reuters survey.

Russia reported average oil production in November of 11.21 million bpd, its highest in nearly 30 years. That means OPEC and Russia alone produced enough to cover almost half of global oil demand, which is just above 95 million bpd.

Instilling further doubts about OPEC’s ability to really cut output, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait may agree to resume oil production from jointly held fields in a neutral zone between the two countries.

“Amid other wild cards, e.g. Libyan and Nigerian production, a potential Neutral Zone restart adds to the uncertainty around just what the impact of the recent OPEC decision will be,” JBC analysts said, referring also to the two African OPEC members who were exempt from the round of cuts and may increase output.

Market watchers had said OPEC’s decision to cut output marked an about-turn for Saudi Arabia, which has been battling to keep its market share for the past two years by selling more, if cheaper, barrels rather than bolstering prices.

But in a sign the fight for market share is not over, Saudi Aramco cut the January price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $1.20 a barrel from December.

Meanwhile, Glencore chief Ivan Glasenberg reflected some fears in the market when he said prices could drop to $35 should U.S. shale producers ramp up their own output though he hoped they would instead be “responsible”.

Many shale oil producers have suffered as low oil prices fell below their own production break-even levels and so may hope to boost their output following the recent price rise.

As part of last week’s decision, OPEC said major oil producers outside the group would cut 600,000 bpd of production on top of OPEC’s 1.2 million bpd reduction. Those countries and OPEC are due to meet this weekend to finalize the terms.

