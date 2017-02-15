Canada’s main stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.03 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 15,801.06. Six of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, after a recent spate of record highs, as upbeat economic data that bolstered the prospects of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 points, or 0 per cent, at 20,505.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,335.45 and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.06 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,778.52.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, that delaying a rate hike would be unwise, but did not indicate when the Fed would raise rates.

While she painted a largely upbeat picture of the economy, she also expressed uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration.

Ms. Yellen’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be scrutinized for further clues on when the central bank might pull the trigger, as will be comments by three Fed presidents at other scheduled appearances.

Some Fed officials have said it would be prudent to move sooner than later, but traders have priced in a slim chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting.

“Yellen’s hawkish stand yesterday was well received as investors focused on the upbeat assessment of the economy,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Adding to the recent spate of strong data, reports on Wednesday showed retail sales rose much more than expected last month, while the consumer price index notched its biggest rise in nearly four years as households paid more for gasoline and other goods.

Wall Street’s main indexes have closed at record highs for the past four sessions, sparked by President Donald Trump’s promise on Thursday of a major tax announcement and fueled by Yellen’s comments.

“While the rise continues to feed on itself, a prudent approach of not fighting the tape should be accompanied by being cautious,” Cardillo said.

Oil slipped further below $56 a barrel on Wednesday as an industry report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories signaled ample supply, even as OPEC achieves record compliance with its supply-cut accord.

U.S. inventories rose by a larger-than-expected 9.9 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade group said on Tuesday, ahead of the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) official supply report.

“The inventory trend in the U.S. raises doubts about whether the OPEC production cuts have actually resulted already in a tighter supply situation,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

Brent crude was down 35 cents at $55.62, half its level of mid-2014, when a global glut started a collapse in prices. U.S. crude fell 36 cents to $52.84.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia are cutting output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Although OPEC has made a strong start in complying with the cuts, rising U.S. stocks and a revival of U.S. oil output have limited the price rise.

Analysts expect U.S. crude inventories to have risen by 3.5 million barrels, the sixth straight week of gains, in the EIA report scheduled to be released at 1530 GMT.

“Should this figure be confirmed by the EIA later today, U.S. crude stocks will have risen to a fresh record high,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM, referring to the API’s report.

Oil was also pressured by a strong U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled a faster pace of interest rate rises. Gains in the dollar make oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

OPEC in January delivered record compliance of over 90 percent with its output curbs, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency and figures collected by OPEC’s headquarters.

Within OPEC, adherence is mixed. Top exporter Saudi Arabia, keen to make the deal work, said it cut output by more than the amount called for by the agreement.

BMI Research, in a report, said a compliance rate of just 40 percent by Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, “could prove problematic to group cohesion.”

Russia and the other non-OPEC producers have so far delivered smaller cutbacks. The oil minister of Oman, one of the participating non-OPEC countries, said he expected compliance to improve.

