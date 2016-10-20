Canada stocks were flat on Thursday, a day after the main index closed at a 16-month high, despute gains in the global markets after Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived winner of the third and final U.S. presidential debate.

The S&P TSX index was down 8.35 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 14,832.14 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index closed at its highest since June 2015 on Wednesday, led by energy and mining companies, as oil surged and gold rose, while financial stocks also gained ground.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as weak oil prices weighed on energy and material stocks and due to tepid earnings reports from some marquee companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.23 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 18,167.39.

The S&P 500 was down 4.65 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,139.64.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.62 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 5,236.79.

Oil prices fell 1.6 per cent on profit taking, a day after U.S. crude touched a 15-month high.

In a widely expected decision, the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. President Mario Draghi said monetary policy cannot stay in place forever, but added the ECB did not discuss either ending its asset-buying program or extending it during its latest meeting.

More people perceived Ms. Clinton to have won the third and final U.S. presidential debate than her Republican rival Donald Trump.

Ms. Clinton, favored by the markets as her policies are clearer, was also perceived to have also won the previous debates, with the markets rising each time.

While markets have been fretting over central bank policies and the race for the White House, the immediate focus is the corporate earnings season in which S&P 500 companies are expected to have snapped a four-quarter earnings recession.

“Today is going to be earnings driven, but with no real clear direction in the market,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

About 80 per cent of the 70 S&P 500 companies that had reported results until Wednesday beat profit estimates. Earnings are now expected to rise 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Globally, stock markets inched higher but the Mexican peso was mixed after the third presidential debate, which was judged to have given no clear boost to Donald Trump’s hopes of winning the White House.

The peso is seen as the chief proxy for market pricing of the Republican candidate’s chances in view of his promises to impose tough limits on immigration. It climbed to a six-week high against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of the debate but was down on the day in European trade.

The peso lost 0.3 per cent in morning trade in Europe to 18.567 per dollar. Against a basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength, the dollar was up just under 0.1 per cent, close to seven-month highs hit earlier this week.

“The likelihood of Donald Trump becoming president has nose-dived recently to as low as a one in eight probability ... (and) last night’s debate has not provided that game-changing moment,” said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.

“The reduction in the political risk premium has helped the U.S. dollar to strengthen broadly this month.”

New York Fed President William Dudley overnight gave one of the clearest signals yet that the world’s largest economy is ready to take another step away from the ultra-low interest rates that have prevailed since the 2008 financial crash.

He said the Fed would move this year if the economy remains on track. Markets now price in a roughly 70-per-cent chance of a Fed hike in December.

