Canadian stocks started flat on Friday, the last trading day of the year, helped by gains in metals prices.The S&P TSX index was down 5.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,417.02 in early trading.

The index rose to its highest level since April 2015 on Thursday, helped by gold mining stocks.

U.S. stocks opened higher on the final trading day of the year, supported by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.13 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 19,850.91, the S&P 500 was up 4.06 points, or 0.180504 per cent, at 2,253.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.34 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,441.43.

Wall Street aimed to end 2016 on a positive note, setting up the Dow for its best annual performance since 2013 amid increasing optimism about the outlook for the economy.

The markets have shown surprising resilience to major political events, such as Britain’s vote in June to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November.

U.S. stocks, which had not priced in a Trump victory in the run-up to the vote, marked a series of record highs on bets that his policies would spur growth.

“The prospects of growth took center stage this year, with investors hoping that the new political phenomenon will spur the economy,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Orlando, Florida.

“The fact that stocks are close to their highs of the year is going to set the stage for all of 2017.”

This year also stands in stark contrast to 2015 when a steep drop in oil prices left the S&P 500 and the Dow nursing losses. The commodity bounced back by more than 50 per cent for its best year since 2009, partly due to a deal by major producers to limit supply.

The S&P energy index, which was the worst performer last year, is set to become the biggest gainer among the 10 other industry sectors in 2016.

Healthcare and the newly created real estate indexes are currently the only sectors in the red for the year.

Wall Street ended slightly lower on Thursday, stalling the post-election rally as bank stocks came under pressure.

The Dow is unlikely to make enough gains on the last day of the year to breach the 20,000 mark amid thin trading volumes and sparse data.

Oil prices edged down on Friday but headed for their biggest annual percentage rise since 2009, with world stocks also up nearly 6 percent over the year despite concerns over China’s slowing growth and weakening currency.

Global markets have fared surprisingly well in a year marked by major political shocks, including June’s Brexit vote and the unexpected election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 per cent at a record high of 7,142.83 points after a pre-holiday half-day session, having rose more than 23 per cent from lows hit immediately after the June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

MSCI’s world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was up 0.1 per cent on Friday, with many investors having booked profits off the benchmark’s 13-per-cent run since end-June.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 per cent.

Tokyo stocks closed lower, having erased most of the year’s meager gains after the yen surged 21 per cent against the U.S. dollar.

But oil has been the star of 2016.

Brent crude futures have bounced more than 50 per cent after three years of losses, thanks to output cuts by key crude producers. The benchmark fell 16 cents to $56.68 a barrel on Friday.

Other commodities too have rallied, with zinc, steel and rubber posting annual gains of around 60 percent after suffering heavy losses last year.

In a note headlined “The underdogs bite back,” asset manager Schroders said government bonds were the only major asset class not to have delivered positive returns in 2016, with equities and commodities receiving a boost from President-elect Trump’s $1 trillion economic stimulus plan.

“Investors have bought into the Trump or reflation trade on hopes of stronger growth, rising inflation and higher interest rates. Risk assets are rallying, the dollar has strengthened and capital has flowed out of emerging markets,” Schroders told clients.

The year is also notable for the growing chorus of voices calling an end to the three-decade bond bull run. With inflation on the rise, U.S. 10-year yields have hit two-year highs and the European Central Bank has signaled it will start trimming bond purchases.

The U.S. dollar pulled back 0.4 per cent on Friday against a currency basket but has strengthened in 2016 for the third straight year, recently hitting near 14-year highs.

Britain’s pound, which hit 31-year lows after Brexit vote, is closing 16 per cent lower against the dollar, its biggest yearly fall since 2008.

Most analysts expect the greenback to rise further in 2017, along with U.S. Treasury yields, with Mr. Trump’s policies seen boosting inflation and prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more frequently.

The euro, however, has fought back this week, rising to three-week highs versus the dollar, though the widening interest rate gap with the United States has seen it fall 3 per cent this year.

The single currency faces some key tests in 2017, with Dutch, French and German elections expected to see a lurch towards anti-establishment, anti-euro parties while concerns remain over the health of Italian banks.

“Political risk shifts to Europe in 2017 with the risk of an upset in France or Italy potentially threatening a break-up of the euro,” Schroders wrote.

The other major risk on the horizon could be China, where the yuan has posted its biggest annual loss against the dollar since 1994 when it started trading.

Fears are growing that capital outflows will spiral out of control, further weakening the currency, depleting foreign exchange reserves and possibly raising debt default rates.

Asset manager BlueBay noted that Chinese economic data remained solid, capital flight would be a major concern and “a dislocation in China remains the most likely driver of a market reversal.”

