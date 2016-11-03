Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks and financials gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.11 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 14,628.83, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The index fell sharply on Wednesday as tumbling oil prices weighed on energy shares and investors worried about disappointing earnings and a tightening U.S. presidential race.

The S&P 500 and Dow were higher at the open on Thursday, with the benchmark index set to snap a seven-day losing streak, but a fall in Facebook’s shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.22 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 17,982.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.36 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,100.3 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.29 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,112.86.

Tension in global markets rattled by U.S. election nerves eased after a UK court ruling that parliament must approve a government decision to trigger Brexit.

Facebook fell 4.5 per cent to $121.37 in early trading, a day after the social media giant warned that revenue growth would slow this quarter.

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, its longest such streak in five years, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could hike interest rates in December and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady, but said the economy had gained steam and job gains remained solid. Policymakers also expressed more optimism that inflation was moving towards their 2 percent target.

Investors have been unnerved by a tightening race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump before next week’s presidential election.

While some polls put Trump ahead on Tuesday, an average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics website showed Clinton retaining a slight lead. A Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released late on Wednesday showed Clinton ahead by 6 percentage points among likely voters.

“The market is having a bit of a rethink about the slide in the past few days and the UK court decision this morning is also lifting equities a little bit,” said Michael Baughen, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in Tampa, Florida.

“However, we remain in a risk-off, low-conviction-trading environment until the election next week.”.

Gold was down 0.6 per cent but had touched $1,300 an ounce earlier in the day, after hovering near its one-month high on Tuesday.

Crude oil futures edged up, supported by news of an attack on a Nigerian oil pipeline and a weaker U.S. dollar, after four days of falls over skepticism that a global glut in crude supplies could be stemmed.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to near three-month high last week, but remained below a level associated with a strong labor market.

The Institute of Supply Management’s forecast is expected to suggest the index dropped to 56.0 in October from 57.1 in September. The report is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Another set of data is likely to show factory orders added 0.2 per cent in September.

The pound jumped on Thursday after a UK court ruled that parliament must approve a government decision to trigger Brexit, lifting European stocks and bond yields and easing tension in markets rattled by U.S election nerves.

Sterling topped $1.24 for the first time in three weeks , climbing 1.5 per cent against the dollar, which has been knocked by uncertainty about what a Donald Trump presidency might mean for economic policy, free trade and geopolitics.

The decision by England’s High Court appeared to offer hope to investors who worry Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet is set on a “hard” exit from the EU that prioritises immigration controls over free trade, which might be tempered by a stronger influence from other lawmakers.

The UK government will appeal the ruling in a hearing in early December.

European stocks, which touched a near four-month low in early trade after some polls put Republican Trump ahead of Democrat Hillary Clinton, climbed following the UK court decision. They were up 0.4 per cent on the day, while bond yields rose as investors showed less demand for safe haven assets.

“The market became more ‘risk-on’ after the verdict because it increases the chances of a soft Brexit, as the parliament will push the government to keep access to the single market to the largest extent possible, which is positive for the UK economy,” said Mizuho rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

The broader picture remains weak though with the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, languishing close to a four-month low. Asian shares also lost some ground overnight.

The volatility index, also known as markets’ fear gauge, fell after seven straight days of rises.

Investors have been unsettled by media reports that some agents at the FBI had wanted to press ahead with an investigation of the Clinton Foundation, the latest twist in a long-running investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The dollar recovered most of its early losses, and was only 0.1 per cent down against a basket of major currencies.

The Bank of England’s latest inflation report and statement also provided more fuel for sterling around midday in London, signalling more concern that investors had expected over a rise in inflation next year.

The broad sterling index rose more than 1 per cent to its highest in a month while both gilt and euro zone bond yields rose further in response.

Oil rose, lifting prices away from five-week lows as an attack on a Nigerian oil pipeline raised concerns about supply disruptions.

Helped also by the weaker dollar, U.S. crude bounced 39 cents to $45.73 a barrel, while Brent added 45 cents to $47.31.

In emerging markets there were major moves as Egypt floated its currency, the Egyptian pound, in a move that resulted in a near 33 percent devaluation.

Egyptian stocks and bonds both surged with Cairo’s blue chip equity index up 8.3 percent in the opening minutes and its main dollar-denominated government bonds rallying as much as 2.2 cents in the dollar.

“The dollar bonds are understandably up as they won’t be frittering reserves anymore,” said head of EM sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management Edwin Gutierrez.

“But this was part of the IMF programme. It is classic Washington consensus 101, and they are doing all the right things.”

