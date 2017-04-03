Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.51 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,633.26 shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Teck was up 5.5 per cent in early trading, while TD was up 0.8 per cent.

U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12.46 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 20,675.68, the S&P 500 edged up 0.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,363.53 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.79 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,919.52.

Mr. Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that the meeting would be “a very difficult one” as the United States could not risk massive trade deficits and job losses.

“The market was a little taken aback by Trump’s comments recently about the meeting,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“The market will be anxious and will be eager to glean whatever they get from those talks.”

While investors have cheered Mr. Trump’s promises for fiscal stimulus and tax cuts, they worry his protectionist stance on trade could affect U.S. companies.

“Either this is a rest before we move higher or it is the beginning of a top for a little while, and I think earnings will be the arbiter of that decision,” Mr. Bakhos said.

Wall Street’s major indexes are near record highs after a strong rally in the first quarter. Investors are turning their attention to the impending earnings season to justify lofty valuations.

Overall earnings at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen about 10 per cent in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15.

Among stocks, Tesla was up 3 per cent at $286.72 in early trading after the electric carmaker said on Sunday its vehicle deliveries increased 69 per cent in the first quarter.

Oil futures held steady on Monday as a rebound in Libyan oil production over the weekend weighed against upbeat economic data from Asia that pointed to strong energy demand from the region.

International benchmark Brent futures climbed 4 cents to $53.57 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 8 cents higher at $50.68 a barrel.

Libya’s Sharara oil field, the country’s largest, resumed production on Sunday after a week-long disruption and state-owned NOC lifted force majeure on loadings of Sharara crude on Monday, sources told Reuters.

The field was producing around 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday and about 220,000 bpd prior to the March 27 shutdown.

“The main development over the weekend is the restart of Sharara,” managing director of PetroMatrix Olivier Jakob said.

Uncertainty about how Libyan output would fare in the months ahead added short-term volatility to oil prices, he said. “(It) is a swing factor that can make it move both ways if one looks at the balances for the second half of the year.” he added.

Adding to pressure on prices, energy services firm Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count rose by 10 to 662 last week, making the first quarter the strongest for rig additions since mid-2011 and raising prospects for more U.S. shale oil.

Rising supplies tempered data from Asia that suggested the region’s buoyant economy would ensure solid demand for energy.

Manufacturing data showed factories across much of Asia posted another month of solid growth in March.

Purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from China showed its factories expanded for a ninth straight month in March, although the pace slipped as new export orders slowed.

“The China PMI figures were pretty positive. They provide background support for oil prices,” chief market analyst at Sydney’s CMC Markets Spooner said.

Oil prices had rallied for three days last week, lifted by reduced Libyan output and helped by expectations that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other non-OPEC producers such as Russia would extend production cuts beyond June.

