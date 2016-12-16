Canada’s main stock index rose at Friday’s open as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered from Thursday’s slump as prices of the metal steadied.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.41 per cent, or 62.60 points, to 15,280.91 in early trading.

“The rate hike this week from the Fed and the hawkish outlook for next year leave a fairly negative picture for gold,” ING commodity strategist Warren Patterson said.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains and the Dow within spitting distance of 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.11 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 19,892.35.

The S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.192747 per cent, to 2,266.39.

The Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 5,468.16.

The Dow came within 50 points of hitting the historic mark on Thursday and is on track for its sixth weekly gains, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade.

The Fed sees three rate hikes next year instead of the two foreseen in September, partly as a result of the expected economic benefits under President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the Nov. 8 presidential election, with the S&P rising 5.7 per cent on bets that Trump’s plans to deregulate sectors and increase infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

“Investors are looking to the next year. They expect a rollback in regulation and some sort of fiscal stimulus that will help support growth,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“If the Fed is being more aggressive in raising rates, it’s a sign that they are more confident the economy is improving.”

However, there are some concerns that the “Trump rally” may have gone too far too soon and that valuations are stretched. The S&P 500 is trading at 17.9 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

The strengthening dollar has also stoked concerns about its impact on companies with overseas exposure. The dollar index , which measures the currency against a basket of currencies, is trading near a 14-year high.

“The dollar is rising and there’s some talk on how that might mean some possible restraints on U.S. exporters. We have already seen global trade slowing down and that’s without any real protectionist efforts,” said Brown.

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in November, with groundbreaking on new housing projects dropping to 1.09 million units from October’s 1.34 million-unit rate.

Oil rose on Friday, edging closer to new 17-month highs as producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.

Brent crude futures were trading at $54.55 per barrel, up 53 cents on the previous day’s close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 33 cents at $51.23 per barrel.

“The market has faith in the OPEC deal and should trade higher in the near future,” said Tamas Varga, lead oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1, its first such deal since 2008. Russia and other non-OPEC producers plan to cut about half as much.

Those deals, clinched over the past two weeks, have boosted expectations in the market that a two-year supply overhang will clear soon and prices remain near highs last seen in July 2015.

Russia said on Friday that all of the country’s oil companies, including top producer Rosneft, had agreed to reduce output.

Other oil producers, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, have notified customers that they will cut from January.

The prospect of lower production led U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to raise its WTI price forecast to $57.5 per barrel from $55 per barrel previously for the second quarter of 2017.

For Brent, Goldman expects prices between $55 and $60 per barrel after the first half of 2017.

However, there are doubts about the willingness of other OPEC members to comply.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer after Saudi Arabia, has signed new deals that will increase its sales to Asian customers such as China and India despite its commitment to reduce output by 210,000 bpd.

Libya, which is allowed to ramp up production as part of the OPEC deal, is close to increasing output crimped by unrest after a group of oil guards said they had reopened a long-blockaded pipeline linking some of the country’s biggest oilfields.

Libya’s National Oil Corp has said it hopes to raise production to 900,000 bpd in the near future, and to 1.1 million bpd next year.

