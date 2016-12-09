Canada’s main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Friday, led by the heavyweight energy and financial groups as oil and bond yields climbed.

The S&P TSX index was up 30.99 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,326.19 in early trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index boosted by heavyweight financial shares on Thursday as bond yields climbed after the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a fresh seven-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the risk-sensitive commodity-linked currency outpacing broader gains for the greenback as oil and stocks climbed.

The loonie is on track to rise for the second straight week despite the Bank of Canada on Wednesday pointing to “significant” slack in the Canadian economy as it held interest rates steady.

Higher prices for oil, one of Canada’s major exports, have helped support the Canadian dollar after last week’s output cut agreement by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.92 per cent at $51.31 a barrel on hopes that non-OPEC producers meeting in Vienna would also agree to cut output.

World stocks held near 16-month highs, set for a strong weekly gain. That follows the ECB’s decision on Thursday to extend its stimulus program.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3175 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday’s close of $1.3191, or 75.81 U.S. cents.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with gains in healthcare and technology lifting the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.52 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 19,628.33, the S&P 500 was up 3.6 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,249.79 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.91 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,439.27.

Major U.S. stock indexes are aiming for record highs for the third straight day on Friday as a post-election rally showed no signs of abating.

The “Trump rally” has been running since the Nov. 8 vote as investors bet President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will boost economic growth and inflation.

The three main U.S. indexes closed at record levels for the second day in a row on Thursday, while the small cap Russell 2000 and the Dow Transport hit all-time highs.

Adding to the upbeat mood in the past weeks has been a spate of robust economic data, including on monthly hiring numbers, GDP growth and inflation, which have underscored the economy’s strength.

With the rally about to enter its second month, valuations may come under scrutiny.

The S&P 500 is currently trading at about 17.5 times forward twelve-month earnings, above the 10-year median of nearly 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

“We are leaning in the direction of going up, and at some point it will get too much, but apparently the market is telling us that today is not too much,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Data on tap for Friday is a preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index for December, which is expected to hit 94.5 after rising to a 6-month high the previous month. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The resilience of the stock market will be put to test after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where traders expect a 94 percent chance of an interest rate increase.

Report Typo/Error