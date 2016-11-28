Canada’s main stock index opened lower as doubts re-emerged over the ability of major global oil producers to agree to output cuts to rein in oversupply.

The S&P TSX index was down 0.19 per cent, or 25.71 points, to 15,049.73.

A meeting scheduled for Monday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers was called off after Saudi Arabia declined to attend. The OPEC meets on Wednesday.

Oil slips as output deal tensions rise (Reuters)

Canada’s main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Friday as several utilities jumped after Alberta agreed to pay them compensation and financial and railroad stocks climbed, while energy names fell as oil prices pulled back

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by financial and consumer discretionary stocks, after the three major indexes closed at record highs last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 19,104.48. The S&P 500 lost 5.31 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,208.04. The Nasdaq Composite index dropped 13.41 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 5,385.52.

The indexes closed higher for three weeks in a row, with the S&P 500 notching its seventh record close since Nov. 8.

Oil prices were higher in volatile trading after falling as much as 2 per cent, recouping the losses as the market reacted to the shaky prospect of major producers being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

European shares were pressured by the drop in oil prices. Investors also awaited a referendum on constitutional reform in Italy on Sunday.

The dollar index extended its losses on Monday, retreating from its highest levels since 2003, as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent peaks.

The dollar had been on a tear on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s infrastructure spending plans would boost inflation. The high likelihood of an interest rate hike in December also helped the rally.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 13-14, with traders pricing in an 89-per-cent chance of a hike.

“I think today’s pullback is twofold - the uncertainties over an OPEC deal, and the market subject to a normal technical pull back,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“The fact that investors have a full plate to chew on this week and the absence of major economic news today offers investors a chance to take some light profit taking ahead of a barrage of macro news and the OPEC meeting.”

Oil prices gained more than two percent on Monday in volatile trading after falling as much as two percent, recouping losses as the market reacted to the shaky prospect of major producers being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures were $1.10 higher at $48.34 per barrel, after falling in early morning trade, clawing back losses and falling again.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also fluctuated widely before trading $1.10 higher at $47.16.

Trading turned choppy after prices tumbled more than 3 per cent on Friday as doubts grew over whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would reach agreement to help curb a global supply overhang that has more than halved prices since 2014.

Market watchers expected prices to remain volatile until OPEC’s Wednesday meeting offers the market a definitive answer as to whether OPEC and non-OPEC producers can agree cuts.

“There’s going to be speculation until the meeting that makes prices very difficult to predict between now and Wednesday,” said Hamza Khan, head of commodities strategy at ING. “Whatever small fundamental news we get will be drowned out by the shouting from Vienna.”

On Sunday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the oil market would balance itself in 2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that keeping output at current levels could therefore be justified.

The statement stoked simmering disagreement between OPEC and non-OPEC crude exporters such as Russia over who should cut production by how much.

By Monday, OPEC was scrambling to rescue the deal, with analysts warning of a sharp price correction if they fail, and prices spiked as Iraq’s oil minister said the country would cooperate with the group to reach an agreement “acceptable to all.”

A meeting scheduled for Monday between OPEC and non-OPEC producers was called off after Saudi Arabia declined to attend, while concerns over the feasibility of a deal pushed the crude oil volatility index close to a nine-month high.

Others warned that even if some form of an output restriction is announced after producers meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the details matter greatly.

“Do not take an announcement of a headline cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) at face value. It could still imply an OPEC production level considerably in excess of 33 million bpd, depending on developments in Libya and Nigeria and the speed and rigor of compliance,” David Hufton, managing director of brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. said in a note.

Even if a cut is agreed, oversupply may not end soon.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by three last week, and Goldman Sachs said that “since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers have added 158 oil rigs (+50 percent) in the U.S.”.

