Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday after posting its highest close in one month the day before, pressured by losses for the energy group even as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.57 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 15,642.06, shortly after the open. Just four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica plunged 22.5 per cent to $51.37 (U.S.) in early trading after the Canadian yoga and leisure apparel retailer said first-quarter comparable sales were expected to fall.

ConocoPhillips rose 6.3 per cent to $48.79 in New York after the company said it agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy. Cenovus was down 10.9 per cent at $11.65.

Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as the upwardly revised fourth-quarter GDP growth rate underscored strength in the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 points, or 0 per cent, to 20,658.82.

The S&P 500 lost 0.46 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,360.67.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 points, or 0.01 pe rcent, to 5,896.74.

Gross domestic product increased 2.1 per cent, compared with the previously reported 1.9 per cent, the Commerce Department said. The economy grew 3.5 percent in the third quarter.

The market has been choppy in the past few days as investors look for new catalysts and ahead of first-quarter corporate earnings.

Investors have been assessing what the Republicans’ failure to pass a healthcare bill means for tax reform and the rest of President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda, hopes for which have helped drive stocks to record highs.

The stock rally may be near its peak, according to a Reuters poll of strategists, who forecast U.S. shares will gain less than 3 per cent between now and year-end. The S&P has risen 10.3 per cent since the U.S. election.

The rapid climb in equities has raised concerns regarding valuations, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months against its long-term average of 15 times.

The market will be looking at quarterly earnings to see if the lofty valuations can be supported. First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 10.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The market is looking for new catalysts in the form of fresh policy news from the Trump administration that can help regain the confidence in his pro-growth mandate after the healthcare bill disappointment,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, NJ.

“Investors are also looking ahead to earnings to see if companies can deliver what the market has already priced in with the current valuations.”

Economic data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, with initial claims slipping 3,000 to 258,000 for the week ended March 25.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan, San Francisco Fed head John Williams and New York Fed President William Dudley are all scheduled to make appearances.

On Wednesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he favored further interest rate hikes this year, while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should raise rates three more times in 2017.

Oil prices rose further on Thursday, building on two days of increases after Kuwait gave its backing for an extension of OPEC production cuts in an attempt to reduce global oversupply.

Brent crude oil was up 20 cents at $52.62 a barrel. U.S. crude oil was 45 cents higher at $49.96 a barrel.

Both benchmark crude contracts rose more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday to their highest levels for two weeks, rebounding from four-month lows. The futures contracts appeared to be searching for a new trading range, brokers said.

“There is a significant chance that a short-to-medium-term bottom has been found,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Kuwait oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Thursday his country was among several nations supporting the extension into the second half of the year of a deal between OPEC and other exporters to limit production, state news agency KUNA reported.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed to reduce its oil production by 1.2 million bpd during the first six months of 2017 and so far most OPEC members appear to be sticking to the deal.

A Reuters survey showed OPEC oil output has fallen for a third straight month in March and members have now complied with 95 percent of their commitments under the deal.

Oil production in Libya has also fallen sharply this week as output from its western oilfields of Sharara and Wafa has been blocked by armed protesters.

But OPEC is still finding it hard to tighten the oil market because inventories in many parts of the world are at or near record highs.

U.S. crude stocks rose 867,000 barrels to a record of nearly 534 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Other oil exporters outside OPEC, including Russia, have also promised to cut production but so far those reductions have been limited. Russia has promised to cut output by 300,000 bpd.

“It is highly unlikely Russia will achieve an absolute 300,000 bpd reduction during the tenure of the current agreement,” Eurasia Group said in a research report.

