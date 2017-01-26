Canada’s main stock index slipped marginally at the open on Thursday, weighed down by materials stocks as prices for gold and a string of base metals fell while energy and telecom stocks gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.29 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 15,627.55 shortly after the open.

On Wednesday, the index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,643.84, just off its September 2014 record peak of 15,685.13.

The move towards that record came as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 for the first time, helped by solid earnings and as optimism over Mr. Trump’s pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.

“Canada will benefit from a better U.S. economic environment,” said Kevin Headland, senior investment strategist at Manulife Investments. “The pro-pipeline stance is just another benefit that I think Trump and the Republican Party is going to provide to Canada.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high on Thursday, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.6 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 20,086.11. The S&P 500 gained 0.29 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,298.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,664.48.

Earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, their biggest increase in two years. Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, nearly 70 percent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We are poised for a slightly higher open,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“Today is about earnings and part of the Dow reaching the 20,000 milestone is because of strong earnings. Sure, Trump’s initiatives have been an element in the rise but the fundamentals of the market remain strong.”

The post-election rally has roared back to life following optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives and a string of solid earnings reports.

Trump’s business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

Tech giants Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks are scheduled to report after market close.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 22,000 to 259,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. However, the underlying trend remained consistent with tightening labor market conditions.

The Commerce Department will release numbers for U.S. single-family home sales in December. The report, which is expected to show a slight dip in sales from the previous month, is due at 10 a.m. ET.

The Dow’s record run looked set to continue later and the curious outlier of recent weeks, the dollar, pushed off seven-week low it had hit after Mr. Trump confirmed he was ready to start building his controversial border wall with Mexico.

There were no such wrinkles in bond markets. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were back above 2.53 per cent to their highest of 2017 so far and the equivalent German and French yields jumped to their highest levels in over a year.

“The reflation trades are being driven by two main things,” said Neil Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes.

“Countries more willing to open the fiscal box and we are awaiting Mr Trump’s long-awaited tax cuts in mid-year. And second is the prospect of ultra-loose monetary policy.”

In commodities, crude oil prices also bounced as global sentiment lifted and the dollar weakened, which helps non-U.S. buyers of dollar-denominated raw materials.

U.S. crude was up 0.8 per cent at $53.18 a barrel after losing the same amount the previous day. Brent added 0.8 percent to $55.53 a barrel, while cooper hit a two-month high as a strike loomed at the world’s biggest mine in Chile.

Europe’s cross-country European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.3 per cent higher at its highest since December 2015. Germany’s DAX hit its highest since May 2015 and London’s FTSE was near an all-time record.

Milan also showed little sign of nerves after Italy’s constitutional court on Wednesday opened the way for new elections this year, potentially in the summer and one which will be another populist battle.

Asian shares had a good day too. Japan’s Nikkei brushed aside a stronger yen to rise 1.7 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.3 percent and Shanghai edged up ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

“Today’s excitement mainly comes from strong U.S. stocks overnight, but people are also positive about Japanese companies’ earnings, especially machinery manufacturers,” said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

Back in the currency markets, sterling hit a six-week high after solid GDP data before fizzling. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other top currencies, clawed back from its overnight lows to stand flat on the day.

“The problem that the greenback is having right now is two- fold - first Trump has been talking down the currency and second, his policies make foreign investors nervous,” wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management.

