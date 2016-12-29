Canada’s main stock index edged marginally higher on Thursday, as gains in gold stocks helped offset losses in the key financial and energy groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 12.13 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 15,373.23 shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were moderately positive.in quiet trading.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in technology stocks, a day after the S&P 500 index suffered its biggest fall in two months, putting a damper on a post-election rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 19,841.77, the S&P 500 was up 0.85 points, or 0.037779 per cent, at 2,250.77 and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,437.29.

A report showed the number of Americans applying for jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 265,000 last week, indicating sustained strength in the labor market.

U.S. equities had been enjoying a rally since the presidential election in November on bets that Donald Trump would introduce tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending that would spur economic growth.

The near two-month rally has seen the three main Wall Street indexes rack up double-digit percentage gains, but has left some market participants nervous about a potential correction.

The S&P 500 index suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop on Wednesday, following weak housing data and losses in the technology sector. The triple-digit loss on the Dow pulled it further away from its march towards 20,000.

“The markets are trading in a full-blown holiday mood, with little direction on either side of the equation,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at New York’s First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. inventories helped stall an upward trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks to their highest levels since July last year.

U.S. light crude was down 5 cents at $54.01, while North Sea Brent crude was up 25 cents at $56.47 a barrel.

Traded volumes were thin with many investors away for year-end holidays, although the expiry of the front-month February ICE Brent contract on Thursday could generate some activity.

Both crude oil benchmarks have made big gains this month since OPEC and other producers agreed to curb production in an attempt to balance an over-supplied fuel market.

“The market is in good shape although it might fail to make significant advances this year,” said analyst Tamas Varga at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “If that is the case the uptrend should continue in early January.”

“Either way, the odds are still on higher numbers.”

Data released by industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Wednesday showed a 4.2 million barrel increase in U.S. crude stocks in the week to Dec. 23.

Analysts polled by Reuters before the report had forecast on average that inventories would decline by 2.1 million barrels.

But the overall trend appeared to be upwards with oil producers committed to agreed output cuts.

A committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers will meet in Vienna on Jan. 21-22 to discuss compliance with the production agreement, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq told state news agency KUNA.

“Brent will be ... positively impacted by the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts should the agreed reductions be largely adhered to over the next six months,” said Philips Futures’ investment analyst Jonathan Chan.

He said the market was awaiting inventory data from the U.S. Department of Energy later on Thursday to see if official figures confirmed Wednesday’s API report.

“Should there be a less-than-expected drawdown or a more-than-expected surplus, oil prices may be in for a downward reversal due to the high concentration in speculative net long positions.”

