Canadian stocks were higher on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices, as investors await the Bank of Canada’s decision on interest rates.

The the S&P TSX index was up 23.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 14,775.57 in early trading.

Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a more than 2-week high on Tuesday as rising oil and gold prices supported resource stocks, while shares of financial companies also climbed in a broad-based rally.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 index posted its best advance in the month, but Intel had the Nasdaq slightly in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.94 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 18,194.88.

The S&P 500 was up 2.16 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 2,141.76.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.36 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,240.

While investors assess another flood of corporate earnings reports, they also await the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book at noon, which contains commentary on the health of the U.S. economy, and the third U.S. presidential debate at night.

“This morning does seem quiet, but oil prices could be one theme that could drive markets,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management in Boston Massachusetts.

“There are also not a lot of bellwether companies reporting today that would change the narrative that much.”

Strong earnings from marquee companies such as UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs led Wall Street to rally on Tuesday.

Through Tuesday, earnings from S&P 500 companies had largely beaten market expectations, putting them on track to post profit growth for the first time in five quarters. Analysts now expect earnings increased 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan and payments processor American Express will issue results after the close.

The Fed’s Beige Book, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, will lay out commentary on the health of the economy, and could offer more insight into the path of future interest rate hikes.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face off in the third and final presidential debate. A Clinton presidency would be more positive for the markets because her positions are more well known than those of Trump, according to a Reuters poll.

Oil prices rose by around 1 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by evidence of declining production in China and falling U.S. inventories, while an upbeat OPEC statement on its planned output cut also supported the market.

A slightly weaker dollar reinforced the strength in oil as well, traders said, as it makes fuel purchases cheaper for countries using other currencies, potentially spurring demand.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were at $52.45 a barrel, up 77 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 79 cents at $51.08 a barrel.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that oil markets were at the end of a considerable downturn as fundamentals were improving and supply and demand were rebalancing.

He called on non-OPEC producers to help stabilize the market saying their role was as critical as the role of OPEC members.

“Market forces are clearly working after a testing period of sub-$30 oil prices... Oil demand is expanding at a healthy rate despite slower global growth,” he said.

As the world’s largest exporters prepare to discuss the first cut in output in eight years next month, the pressure of persistently low oil prices on higher-cost producers is becoming apparent.

China’s crude output fell 9.8 percent to 3.89 million barrels per day, near its lowest in six years in their second-biggest year-on-year decline on record.

“The fall in Chinese crude oil production is probably attributable to the low price level, which makes parts of production unprofitable. This makes it all the harder to understand why OPEC is talking prices up with its current debate about production cuts, and is thus helping precisely those oil producers it would ideally like to force out of the market,” Commerzbank analysts wrote.

Adding to the support to crude prices from lower output, refining rates in China rose last month. China processed 43.8 million tonnes (10.7 million bpd) of crude oil in September, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell 3.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14, to 467.1 million, the API reported late on Tuesday. [API/S]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to release official crude and fuel storage data on Wednesday.

Another drop would be the sixth fall in inventories in seven weeks. [EIA/S]

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), gave the market a boost by saying he is confident about the prospects of a planned production cut following an OPEC meeting on Nov. 30.

“I am optimistic we will have a decision,” he said.

In its first output cut agreement since 2008, OPEC said it plans to reduce production to 32.50 million to 33.0 million bpd, compared with record output of 33.6 million bpd in September.

The group also hopes non-OPEC producers, especially Russia, will cooperate in a cut.

