Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday to an all-time high as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while a surge in domestic jobs suggested the economy was finding its footing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.96 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 15,689.26, shortly after the open.

It breached its record peak of 15,685.13 from September 2014.

On Thursday, the index ended up 63.26 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,617.30, its highest close since Jan. 25.

Canadian job growth unexpectedly surged in January as hiring in the service sector helped the labor market build on its momentum from the latter part of 2016, suggesting the economy was finding its footing.

Canada added 48,300 jobs last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday, exceeding economists’ expectations for employment growth to be unchanged.

Full-time positions increased by 15,800. Although that was outpaced by a 32,400 increase in part-time work, economists were encouraged by the decline in the unemployment rate to 6.8 per cent, even as the participation rate edged up.

Canada saw strong jobs growth in the second half of 2016. While much of that came from part-time work, suggesting a deterioration in job quality, economists expect full-time work to be stronger this year.

Indeed, the number of full-time jobs has increased by 141,000 since last August, Statistics Canada said.

“We’ve had a very good run here from employment and I think it’s sending a pretty convincing signal that the economy is starting to improve,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback immediately following the release.

Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs shortly after the open on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would release a tax reform plan in the coming weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.59 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 20,208.99, the S&P 500 was up 3.63 points, or 0.157288 per cent, at 2,311.5 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.18 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 5,725.36.

Mr.Trump called his tax plan as “phenomenal,” but offered no details other than citing the need to lower tax burden on businesses.

The news helped reignite a post-election rally, which had stalled in recent weeks on concerns over Mr. Trump’s protectionist stance and the lack of clarity on his policies.

Mr. Trump’s hint that the tax plan will move quickly is the biggest theme for investors, and he has always maintained that it is going to be very aggressive, said Uriel Cohen, founder of Alpine Global in New York.

“No one wants to miss a large pop when that news does come out.”

Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of a key House of Representatives committee, laid out his plan to roll back Wall Street and consumer protection rules, which were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and JPMorgan, were slightly higher in early trading on Friday.

The dollar index rose 0.23 per cent to a near three-week high of 100.89. Gold was down 0.2 per cent after hitting a three-month high on Thursday.

Oil prices rose about $1 on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that came into force in January.

Supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal fell to 29.921 million barrels per day, according to the average assessments of the six secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor output, or a 92 percent compliance.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) - one of OPEC’s six sources - said the cuts in January equated to 90 percent of the agreed reductions in output, far higher than the initial 60 percent compliance with a 2009 OPEC deal.

“Some producers, notably Saudi Arabia, (are) appearing to cut by more than required,” the agency said in a report.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up $1.09 at $56.72 a barrel. It touched a session high of $56.73 a barrel earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded up 92 cents at $53.92 a barrel.

The IEA, which advises industrial nations on energy policy, said if current compliance levels are maintained, the global oil stocks overhang that has weighed on prices should fall by about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next six months.

The agency also raised global oil demand growth expectations for 2017 to 1.4 million bpd, up 100,000 bpd from its previous estimate.

Nevertheless, producers will likely have to extend the production cuts beyond six months if they want to achieve their goal of balancing the oil market.

Weekly U.S. rig count data will be published later on Friday by Baker Hughes, indicating whether drillers are continuing to ramp up activity.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said he expected 198 new U.S. oil rigs to come into action in 2017, with 51 added already this year.

“We calculate that one extra rig added today will lead to a stream of new wells which cumulatively will produce 5.3 million barrels to the end of 2019,” he said.

