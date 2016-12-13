Canada stocks opened higher opening on Tuesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that starts later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with investors looking for clues on the central bank’s thinking on further hikes in 2017.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.45 per cent, or 69.03 points, to 15,356.73 in early trading.

Rate hike nearly in the bag (Reuters)

The index ended slightly lower on Monday, breaking a six-day rally, as railway stocks weighed and an early jump in energy stocks lost steam.

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs, as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates for the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.56 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 19,863.99. The S&P 500 gained 7.82 points, or 0.346484 per cent, to 2,264.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,432.34.

A hike of 25 basis points in the Fed’s target range of 0.25-0.50 per cent is priced in, but investors will be examining the Fed’s statement and economic forecasts for signs of the central bank’s thinking on how Donald Trump’s election has affected the outlook for growth and inflation.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday after six sessions of gains, weighed by tech sector stocks, while the Dow closed at yet another record high.

The Dow is about 1 per cent away from hitting the 20,000 mark for the first time ever. The blue-chip index has closed at a record high for 15 days since the U.S. election.

President-elect Donald Trump’s expected agenda of economic stimulus and reduced taxes and regulations has fueled a market rally, with the S&P 500 rising 5.5 per cent since Nov. 8 to Monday’s close.

“This market is still in the “Trump-trade” mode where it is anticipating a growth in the economy and the GDP and expects the incoming administration’s policies to benefit the labor market,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, NJ.

U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in nine months in November on declining petroleum costs, with renewed dollar strength threatening to keep imported inflation subdued.

The Labor Department said import prices fell 0.3 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent gain in October.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by strong demand in Asia and supply cuts by Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar as part of production curbs organized by OPEC and other exporters.

But traders said the market was pressured by investors closing financial positions that profited from strong gains the day before.

International Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) flirted with negative territory in early European trading. By 1420 GMT, Brent was up 40 cents at $56.09 a barrel, while WTI was up 34 cents $53.17.

Traders said there was significant profit-taking after oil shot to mid-2015 highs earlier this week following a deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters led by Russia to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

But they added that oil markets were still broadly supported by the arrangement to crimp output.

“The market is putting a lot of importance on the commentaries coming out of OPEC and non-OPEC (and) the market is giving OPEC the benefit of the doubt that cuts will be implemented and achieved,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney’s CMC Markets.

However, analysts warned prices would turn fast if the market believed compliance was lacking.

“The plan was designed on Nov. 30. The foundation was laid down on Dec. 10. The construction will start on Jan. 1. The following three to six months will provide us with an answer as to whether the foundation is strong enough to hold the building or will it collapse like a house of cards,” PVM analysts wrote.

In a sign that producers are acting on their plans to cut output, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co told customers it would reduce Murban and Upper Zakum crude supplies by 5 percent and Das crude exports by 3 percent.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp notified customers of a cut in contractual crude supplies for January, as did Qatar Petroleum.

Meanwhile, China’s November crude output fell 9 percent from a year earlier to 3.915 million bpd, data showed on Tuesday. Production recovered from October’s 3.78 million bpd, however, which was the lowest in more than seven years.

China’s refinery throughput hit a record in November of 11.14 million bpd, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

“Declines in Chinese ... crude oil output and expansion of its strategic crude reserves underpin our view for China’s crude oil imports to strengthen,” BMI Research said.

In India, fuel demand rose 12.1 per cent year-on-year in November.

Report Typo/Error