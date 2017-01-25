Canada’s main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.

The S&P TSX index rose 0.15 per cent, or 23.55 points, to 15,634.24 in early trading.



The index reached a record high of 15,657.63 on Sept. 3, 2014.

Canada’s main stock index reached its highest level since September of 2014 on Tuesday as base metal and oil prices rose and U.S. President Donald Trump smoothed the path for TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of Mr.Trump’s surprise election victory.

The rally was reignited by Mr. Trump’s signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

The index came within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

But the venerable index had stalled recently, dropping modestly in consecutive weeks, as investors grew cautious as they looked for clarity on the administration’s new policies.

“A seminal moment. It is just a number but it is a big number, it is certainly a flashy number,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

“There is a real belief that Trump is real, he has been extremely active these first couple of days of the presidency and a change may happen faster than people had thought.”

If the index remains above 20,000 by closing time, the 42-session surge from the first close above 19,000 would mark the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.

The 24 trading days between 10,000 and 11,000 from March 29 to May 3 of 1999 was the fastest.

The rise from 18,000 to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.

The move since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000 for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for about 20 percent of the gain.

The two banks have benefited as investors bet that Trump’s expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise in interest rates.

On Wednesday, Boeing rose 2.3 per cent after its earnings and Goldman Sachs was up 0.7 per cent, helping to push the index over the top.

At 9:33 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 97.59 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 20,010.3, the S&P 500 was up 10.33 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 2,290.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.17 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,639.13.

The S&P and the Nasdaq also hit record intraday highs.

World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and expectations that Mr. Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.

The refocus on Mr. Trump’s policies aimed at reflating the U.S. economy didn’t extend as much to bond and currency markets, where U.S. yields only inched up and the dollar fell across the board, particularly against a resurgent British pound.

MSCI’s global share index rose 0.3 per cent to 434 points , its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall Street’s main indexes reached fresh peaks overnight.

“It’s time dust off those Dow 20k hats again, because the Trump rally is well and truly back on,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

The post-election rally has tempered in recent days as investors focused on the White House’s trade protection pronouncements.

Europe’s index of 300 leading shares rose 1 per cent and Germany’s DAX rose 1.4 per cent to a fresh 18-month high, while the UK FTSE 100’s rise was limited to 0.3 per cent by the strong pound.

Spanish bank Santander was among the big gainers in Europe, its 4-per-cent rise in 2016 net profit giving its share price a similar boost and leading the continent-wide rally in bank stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.4 per cent, buoyed by data showing the country’s exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk of U.S. protectionism looms over the outlook.

Global bond yields rose as Mr. Trump shifted his focus back to growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his first few days in office.

The 10-year yield inched up to 2.48 per cent, recovering from its dip below 2.40 per cent earlier in the week, while the two-year yield held firm at 1.23 percent. It was as low as 1.14 per cent on Monday.

European yields rose further. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield hit a six-week high of 0.38 per cent and France’s benchmark 10-year yield hit a one-year high of 0.95 per cent , with bond prices weighed down by the rally in stocks and new debt supply.

In currencies, the dollar failed to carry on its upward momentum from Tuesday.

Lingering concerns about growing protectionism and the potential negative effects on global trade and growth remained close to the surface. In this environment, the outlook for the Federal Reserve is murky.

“So far this year the tone of U.S. economic data has been adequate but not sufficiently strong to suggest that the Fed need to move away from the cautiously optimistic sentiments expressed by (chair Janet) Yellen last week,” Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

“Since so little is currently known about the detail of Trump’s policy we would expect the (Fed) to be reluctant to act at least until the outlook becomes clearer,” they added.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after builds in U.S. inventories reinforced expectations that increasing shale output this year would reduce the impact of production cuts by OPEC and other major exporters.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 1 per cent or 54 cents a barrel at $54.90. U.S. light crude was down 52 cents at $52.66.

Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel stocks rose more than expected last week.

The U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports its own data at 1530 GMT and traders will look to see whether the official figures confirm the industry’s numbers.

“The API report was bearish,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “Expect more pressure on prices if the EIA shows similar numbers.”

Oil prices have found support in recent weeks from plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to reduce output.

Around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) has already been taken out of the market from about 1.8 million bpd agreed by oil majors starting on Jan. 1, energy ministers said on Sunday, as producers look to reduce oversupply.

Bernstein Energy said global oil inventories declined by 24 million barrels to 5.7 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter. The amount remaining equates to about 60 days of world oil consumption.

But as OPEC is cutting, U.S. shale output is rising.

U.S. oil production has increased by more than 6 percent since mid-2016, although it remains 7 percent below its 2015 peak. Output is back to levels reached in late 2014, when strong U.S. crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

President Donald Trump’s promise to support the U.S. oil industry has encouraged analysts to revise up their forecasts of growth in U.S. oil production, which is already benefiting from higher prices.

A push by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a shift to border-adjusted corporate tax could help propel U.S. crude prices higher than global benchmark Brent, triggering large-scale domestic production, according to Goldman Sachs.

