Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the resource groups as prices of oil and metals rose, while financials also gained even as the industry’s watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.73 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 15,445.34, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.5 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 20,870.87. The S&P 500 gained 4.83 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,370.28. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.60 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 5,867.41.

The Fed is scheduled to release its latest policy statement along with updated economic forecasts at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to hold a press conference half an hour later.

Traders have priced in more than a 90-per-cent chance of a quarter point rate increase, according to Fed fund futures.

Attention is turning to whether Ms. Yellen and her colleagues will signal an even faster pace of monetary tightening this year than the current three rate hikes that it projected at the December policy meeting.

The U.S. economy has been strengthening as the labor market approaches full employment and inflation picks up. Markets are also betting on a potential economic boost from President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal policies.

“A rate hike now and another in June would certainly leave the door open to four increases and stop the Fed falling behind the curve if the US economy does respond strongly to either Trump’s stimulus plans – should they be enacted this year – or the prospect of them,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda in London.

The S&P 500 has risen 10.6 per cent since the election, spurred by optimism over Mr. Trump’s policies but the major indexes have been stuck in a tight trading range this month following a slew of hawkish comments from Fed members.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November.

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Wednesday, lifted by a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories and data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggesting OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.

“For those looking for a rebalancing of the oil market the message is that they should be patient, and hold their nerve,” the IEA said in its monthly report.

Investors are now watching for weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures to see if it confirms a fall in U.S. inventories, after the surprise drop reported in the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report on Tuesday.

EIA data is due out at 1430 GMT.

Brent futures rose more than $1 from Tuesday’s close. Oil given up some of those gains, up 70 cents at $51.62 a barrel. Prices had hit a three-month low of $50.25 during the previous day’s trading.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 74 cents at $48.46, after also climbing more than $1 during Wednesday’s trading. On Tuesday, the price fell to $47.09, also the lowest since November.

The IEA said global inventories rose in January for the first time in six months despite OPEC output cuts, but said if it stuck to its production curbs the market should see a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half.

“As long as OPEC stays on track and non-OPEC delivers on their agreed cuts, the market will continue to balance,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said at the end of November it would cut 1.2 million bpd during the first half of 2017, and in December that non-OPEC producers would cut about 600,000 bpd from their output.

Despite OPEC compliance with its share of the cuts, stockpiles have continued to rise, in part because OPEC members pumped heavily before cuts kicked in and also because U.S. shale producers have raised output as Brent spiked above $58 in January. Oil prices have now given up the gains.

Investors were alarmed earlier in March when data from the API showed a big jump in U.S. inventories to a record 529.6 million barrels. But API’s latest weekly report on Tuesday showed a surprise fall to 529.1 million barrels, defying forecasts of another rise.

Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas, said the IEA was encouraging calm among investors.

“It is really just words to assuage impatience in the market, highlighting it takes time for production restraints to filter through in the form of inventory reductions,” he said.

