A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday October 10

Japan markets closed

China services and composite PMI, foreign direct investment, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

Germany trade surplus

EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg

U.S. and Canada markets closed

---

Tuesday October 11

Japan current account balance

Germany ZEW survey - expectations

EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg



(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for September. Consensus projection is a 4.9-per cent annualized rate increase.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for September

Earnings include: Alcoa Inc.; Barracuda Networks Inc.; Fastenal Co.

---

Wednesday October 12

Japan machine orders

China trade surplus

Euro Area industrial production

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for August.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from Sept. 20-21 meeting released.

Earnings include: Cepheid; CSX Corp.; DragonWave Inc.; EXFO Inc.; Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.; Velan Inc.

---

Thursday October 13

Japan bank lending and tertiary industry index

Germany CPI

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks at the Future Forum

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for August . Estimate is an increase of 0.3 per cent from July and 2.8 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 8. Estimate is 253,000, an increase of 4,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for September. Estimate is unchanged from August and down 1.1 per cent year over year.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget surplus for September.

Earnings include: Delta Air Lines Inc.; First Republic Bank; Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.; Progressive Corp.; Rockwell Diamonds Inc.; Winnebago Industries Inc.; Wynn Resorts Ltd.

---

Friday October 14

Japan producer price index

China CPI and PPI

Euro Area trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from August. Excluding automobiles, the consensus is a 0.4-per-cent rise.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from August and 0.6 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for August (final). Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

(1:30 p.m. ET) Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks on “Macroeconomic Research After the Crisis” at the Boston Fed’s annual research conference.

Earnings include: Citigroup Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; PNC Financial Services Group Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co

