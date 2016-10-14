A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday October 17

China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and M2 money supply

Japan industrial production

Euro Area consumer price index (CPI)



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for September. Consensus projections are an increase of 0.2 per cent and 75.6 per cent (up 0.1 per cent), respectively, from August.

Earnings include: Bank of America Corp.; Celanese Corp.; Hasbro Inc.; International Business Machines Corp.; J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.; Lennox International Inc.; Netflix Inc.; United Continental Holdings Inc.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

====

Tuesday October 18

United Kingdom CPI and producer prices

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for August. Estimates are increases of 0.1 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, from July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from August and 1.5 per cent year over year. For Core CPI, the consensus projections are 0.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net treasury international capital flows for August.

Earnings include: BlackRock Inc.; Charles Schwab Corp.; Comerica Inc.; Domino's Pizza Inc.; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Harley-Davidson Inc.; Intel Corp.; Interactive Brokers Group Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Kansas City Southern; Omnicom Group Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Yahoo! Inc.

=====

Wednesday October 19

China real GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Japan all-industry activity index

United Kingdom jobless claims and rate

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for September. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 2.9 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for Septembher. Estimate is an annualized rate increase of 1.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report with press conference to follow at 11:15 a.m.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

(4:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins appear in Ottawa before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce.



Earnings include: American Express Co.; Amphenol Corp.; BB&T Corp.; Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.; Citrix Systems Inc.; Dover Corp.; eBay Inc.; Genuine Parts Co.; Halliburton Co.; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Mattel Inc.; Morgan Stanley; Mullen Group Ltd.; Reynolds American Inc.; Seagate Technology PLC; St. Jude Medical Inc.;

=====

Thursday October 20

Japan department store sales

Germany producer price index

United Kingdom retail sales

ECB monetary policy meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 15. Estimate is 250,000, up 4,000 from week of Oct .8.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for September. Consensus is an annualized rare increase of 0.4 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for September. Consensus is up 0.2 per cent from August.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA natural gas report.



Earnings include: Alliance Data Systems Corp.; Altagas Ltd.; Amazon.com Inc.; American Airlines Group Inc.; Celestica Inc.; Danaher Corp.; Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.; E*TRADE Financial Corp.; Hyundai Motor Co.; IMAX Corp.; Microsoft Corp.; NetSuite Inc.; Nucor Corp.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; PPG Industries Inc.; Schlumberger NV; Snap-On Inc.; Union Pacific Corp.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Winpak Ltd.

=====

Friday October 21

Euro area consumer confidence



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada CPI for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from August and 1.4 per cent year over year. For Core CPI, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada retail sales for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.5 per cent from July. Excluding automobiles, it is a rise of 0.4 per cent.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count



Earnings include: General Electric Co.; Honeywell International Inc.; McDonald's Corp.; Moody's Corp.; Parker-Hannifin Corp.; Precision Drilling Corp.; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.; SunTrust Banks Inc.; Synchrony Financial; Whirlpool Corp.

