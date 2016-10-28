A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday October 31

Japan industrial production and retail trade; Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting

Euro Area real GDP, consumer price index

Germany retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial producer price index and raw materials price index for September. Estimates are a decline of 0.3 per cent and an increase of 0.5 per cent from August, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for September. The consensus projections are increases of 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent from August, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from August and 1.7 per cent year over year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey.



Earnings include: Affiliated Managers Group Inc.; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Dominion Resources Inc.; Enbridge Energy Partners LP; Loews Corp.; Louisiana-Pacific Corp.; Louisiana-Pacific Corp.; Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.; NextEra Energy Inc.; Parex Resources Inc.; Second Cup Ltd.; Southern Co.; Sprott Resource Corp.; Tesoro Corp.; Vermilion Energy Inc.

Tuesday November 1

Japan manufacturing PMI; Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for August. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from July.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit Manufacturing PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for October. Consensus is 51.7, up from 51.5 in September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from August.

(11:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Vancouver to the Business Council of British Columbia with a press conference to follow at 1:15 p.m.

(3:20 p.m. ET) Canada Federal Fiscal and Economic Update



Also: Canada auto sales for October; U.S. Ward’s Total Vehicle Sales

Earnings include: 5N Plus Inc.; Aecon Group Inc.; Alleghany Corp.; American Electric Power Company Inc.; Ametek Inc.; BP PLC; Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.; CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.; Cardinal Energy Ltd.; Cerner Corp.; Coach Inc.; Cummins Inc.; Detour Gold Corp.; Devon Energy Corp.; DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.; Diamondback Energy Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Ecolab Inc.; Edison International; Electronic Arts Inc.; Electronic Arts Inc.; Etsy Inc.; Genesee & Wyoming Inc.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Harris Corp.; Herbalife Ltd.; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; Illumina Inc.; Indigo Books and Music Inc.; Kellogg Co.; LyondellBasell Industries N.V.; MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; Molson Coors Brewing Co.; Mosaic Co.; Newfield Exploration Co.; Noble Energy Inc.; North American Energy Partners Inc.; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Pioneer Natural Resources Co.; Pitney Bowes Inc.; PPL Corp.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.; Square Inc.; Thomson Reuters Corp.; United States Steel Corp.; Veresen Inc.; Wajax Corp.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.; Xylem Inc.

Wednesday November 2

Japan consumer confidence

Euro Area manufacturing PMI

Germany unemployment

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for October. Consensus is an increase of 170,000.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(1:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks in Toronto to the Ontario Securities Commission.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announcement

Earnings include: Airboss of America Corp.; Algoma Central Corp.; Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.; AmerisourceBergen Corp.; Anthem Inc.; Athabasca Oil Corp.; ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Automatic Data Processing Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; Brookfield Property Partners LP; Cameco Corp.; CDK Global Inc.; CDW Corp.; Chesswood Group Ltd.; Cogeco Communications Inc.; COGECO Inc.; Continental Resources Inc.; Delphi Automotive PLC; Energy Transfer Equity LP; Energy Transfer Partners LP; Equinix Inc.; Excellon Resources Inc.; Facebook Inc.; Fidelity National Financial Inc.; First Solar Inc.; GMP Capital Inc.; Golden Star Resources Ltd.; Granite Oil Corp.; High Liner Foods Inc.; Home Capital Group Inc.; Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.; HudBay Minerals Inc.; Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.; Information Services Corp.; Intact Financial Corp.; Kinaxis Inc.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Magellan Midstream Partners LP; Mandalay Resources Corp.; Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Marathon Oil Corp.; Metlife Inc.; Newalta Corp.; Office Depot Inc.; Parsley Energy Inc.; Pengrowth Energy Corp.; Penn West Petroleum Ltd.; PHX Energy Services Corp.; Prudential Financial Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Redline Communications Group Inc.; Shopify Inc.; Spectra Energy Corp.; Sunoco LP; Time Warner Inc.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.; Trinidad Drilling Ltd.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; Ur-Energy Inc.; Vereit Inc.; Whole Foods Market Inc.; ZCL Composites Inc.; Zoetis Inc.

Thursday November 3

Japan – markets closed

China Caixin services and composite PMI

England – Bank of England monetary policy announcement, minutes and quarterly inflation report (8 a.m. ET) followed by Governor Mark Carney’s press conference (8:30 a.m.)



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Oct. 29. Estimate is 255,000, down 3,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and labour costs for Q3 (P). Consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 1.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for October. Consensus is 56.0, down from 57.1 in September.

(8:35 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Oshawa at the Oshawa Walk of Fame.

Earnings include: 3D Systems Corp.; Activision Blizzard Inc.; adidas AG; Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Agrium Inc.; Alliant Energy Corp.; Altus Group Ltd.; Argonaut Gold Inc.; AutoCanada Inc.; B2Gold Corp.; Ball Corp.; BCE Inc.; Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.; Blackpearl Resources Inc.; Bonavista Energy Corp.; Callaway Golf Co.; Callidus Capital Corp.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canexus Corp.; Canyon Services Group Inc.; CBS Corp.; Ceres Global Ag Corp.; CI Financial Corp.; Cigna Corp.; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Crew Energy Inc.; Denison Mines Corp.; DREAM Unlimited Corp.; Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.; Enbridge Inc.; Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.; Encana Corp.; Endeavour Silver Corp.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; Finning International Inc.; Gartner Inc.; Genworth Financial Inc.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; goeasy Ltd.; GoPro Inc.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Halogen Software Inc.; Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Interfor Corp.; KP Tissue Inc.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Liquor Stores NA Ltd.; Magna International Inc.; Martinrea International Inc.; Motorola Solutions Inc.; NeuLion Inc.; Newmarket Gold Inc.; Norsat International Inc.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Pulse Seismic Inc.; Raging River Exploration Inc..; Re/Max Holdings Inc.; Royal Gold Inc.; Royal Nickel Corp.; Saputo Inc.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Sierra Wireless Inc.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.; Societe Generale Group; Starbucks Corp.; Strad Energy Services Ltd.; Stuart Olson Inc.; Symantec Corp.; Tahoe Resources Inc.; Timmins Gold Corp.; TMAC Resources Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.; Torex Gold Resources Inc.; Toscana Energy Income Corp.; Toscana Energy Income Corp.; Tree Island Steel Ltd.; Trilogy Energy Corp.; Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.; TWC Enterprises Ltd.; Western Forest Products Inc.; Wi-LAN Inc.; Xtreme Drilling Corp.

Friday November 4

Japan services and composite PMI

Euro Area services and composite PMI and producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for October. Consensus is an increase of 3,000 jobs, or 0.02 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for October. Consensus is 7.0 per cent, unchanged.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for October. Estimate is an increase of 1.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for September. Consensus is $1.7-billion, down from $1.9-billion in August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October. Consensus is an increase of 175,000.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for October. Consensus is 4.9 per cent, down 0.1 per cent from September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly wages for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from September and 2.6 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit. Consensus is $39.5-billion, down from $40.7-billion in previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index for October

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

Earnings include: AES Corp.; Ameren Corp.; Black Diamond Group Ltd.; BNK Petroleum Inc.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Duke Energy Corp.; Fortis Inc.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; Humana Inc.; Maxim Power Corp.; North American Palladium Ltd.; Open Text Corp.; Supremex Inc.; Telus Corp.; TransAlta Corp.;

