Monday November 7

Bank of Japan minutes from Sept. 20-21 meeting

China foreign direct investment and trade surplus

Euro Area retail PMI and retail sales

Germany factory orders

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labour Market Conditions Index for October.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for September. The consensus projection is an increase of $17.5-billion.

Earnings include: Absolute Software Corp.; Air Canada; Align Technology Inc.; Asanko Gold Inc.; Atlantic Power Corp.; Cardiome Pharma Corp.; Centerra Gold Inc.; Chinook Energy Inc.; Concordia International Corp.; Copper Mountain Mining Corp.; CST Brands Inc.; Dean Foods Co.; Diamondback Energy Inc.; Emera Inc.; Ferrari NV; Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.; First Data Corp.; Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.; Franco Nevada Corp.; Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd.; Gran Tierra Energy Inc.; IAMGOLD Corp.; Journey Energy Inc.; Nautilus Minerals Inc.; Oasis Petroleum Inc.; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Senvest Capital Inc.; Sysco Corp.; Toromont Industries Ltd.; TSO3 Inc.; Tucows Inc.; WestRock Co.; Yangarra Resources Ltd.

----

Tuesday November 8

Japan leading index

Germany industrial production and trade surplus



(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for October. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 11.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for September. Estimate is a decline of 3.0 per cent from August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for September.

(11:05 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri speaks in Halifax at the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies.

(12 p.m. ET) Canada – Ontario fiscal update

Also: U.S. election

Earnings include: Aimia Inc.; Alaris Royalty Corp.; Alterra Power Corp.; Bird Construction Inc.; Black Diamond Group Ltd.; Calian Group Ltd.; Canacol Energy Ltd.; Canadian Solar Inc.; Catalyst Paper Corp.; Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.; Cervus Equipment Corp.; Cineplex Inc.; Concho Resources Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; D.R. Horton Inc.; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; E L Financial Corporation Ltd.; EcoSynthetix Inc.; Ensign Energy Services Inc.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Gear Energy Ltd.; Great Canadian Gaming Corp.; Hardwoods Distribution Inc.; Hydrogenics Corp.; Kelso Technologies Inc.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.; Keyera Corp.; Lucara Diamond Corp.; Melcor Developments Ltd.; Morneau Shepell Inc.; Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.; Perpetual Energy Inc.; Polaris Materials Corp.; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Savanna Energy Services Corp.; Spin Master Corp.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.; U.S. Foods Holding Corp.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; WSP Global Inc.

----

Wednesday November 9

Japan bank lending

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for September. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from August.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

Earnings include: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.; Alexco Resource Corp.; ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Banro Corp.; Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.; Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc.; Cara Operations Ltd.; Chorus Aviation Inc.; Conifex Timber Inc.; Crown Capital Partners Inc.; DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.; Dish Network Corp.; Enerflex Ltd.; Exchange Income Corp.; First Capital Realty Inc.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; High Liner Foods Inc.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Just Energy Group Inc.; Mogo Finance Technology Inc.; Newalta Corp.; Northland Power Inc.; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.; Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd.; Osisko gold royalties Ltd.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Pason Systems Inc.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.; Primero Mining Corp.; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.; Semafo Inc.; Sienna Senior Living Inc.; Silver Wheaton Corp.; Street Capital Group Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; SunOpta Inc.; Trican Well Service Ltd.; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.; WhiteWave Foods Co.; Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

----

Thursday November 10

Japan machine orders and Bank of Japan summary of opinions at Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 5. Estimate is 261,000, a decline of 4,000 from week of Oct. 29.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for September. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from August and a 2.7-per-cent rise year over year.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA natural gas report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for October. Estimate is $81.9-billion, a decline from $136.6-billion in October of 2015.

Earnings include: Ag Growth International Inc.; Alamos Gold Inc.; Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; ARC Resources Ltd.; Athabasca Oil Corp.; Bonterra Energy Corp.; Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp.; Cott Corp.; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Delphi Energy Corp.; Enercare Inc.; Enterprise Group Inc.; Equitable Group Inc.; Etrion SA; Extendicare Inc.; Fiera Capital Corp.; Fiera Capital Corp.; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.; Glacier Media Inc.; Guardian Capital Group Ltd.; Guyana Goldfields Inc.; High Arctic Energy Services Inc.; Imperial Metals Corp.; K&S AG; Leon's Furniture Ltd.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Macy's Inc.; Nordstrom Inc.; Nuvista Energy Ltd.; Perrigo Company PLC; Petrowest Corp.; Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.; Questerre Energy Corp.; Richmont Mines Inc.; RMP Energy Inc.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; Seabridge Gold Inc.; Spartan Energy Corp.; Sprott Inc.; Stantec Inc.; Total Energy Services Inc.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.; Vecima Networks Inc.; Walt Disney Co.; Yellow Pages Ltd.

----

Friday November 11

Japan PPI and tertiary industry index

Germany CPI



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November (P). Consensus is 87.5, down from 87.2 in previous month.

(10:50 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz participates on a panel in Santiago at the Banco Central de Chile

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count.



Also: Bond markets in Canada and U.S. closed for Remembrance Day and Veterans Day, respectively.

Earnings include: Allianz SE; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Cascades Inc.; Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Clearwater Seafoods Inc.; Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.; Genesis Land Development Corp.; Intertape Polymer Group Inc.; J C Penney Company Inc.; K-Bro Linen Inc.; MAG Silver Corp.; NGex Resources Inc.; Orbite Technologies Inc.; Power Corporation of Canada; Power Financial Corp.

