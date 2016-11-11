A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday November 14

Japan real GDP and industrial production

China foreign direct investment, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Euro Area industrial production



Also: Ontario fall economic statement

Earnings include: Advance Auto Parts Inc.; Africa Oil Corp.; Amaya Inc.; Avigilon Corp.; Element Financial Corp.; Enerplus Corp.; Fortress Paper Ltd.; Intertain Group Ltd.; Northern Blizzard Resources Inc.; Pan American Silver Corp.; Roxgold Inc.; Trevali Mining Corp.;

---

Tuesday November 15

Euro Area real GDP and trade surplus

Germany real GDP and ZEW Survey



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for September. The estimate is a decline of 0.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for October. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.6 per cent from September. Excluding automobiles, a rise of 0.5 per cent is expected.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for October. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from September and a decline of 0.3 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for November.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for September. The analyst estimate is year-over-year increases of 2.0 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for October. Estimate is an increase of 14.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for September (final). Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

Earnings include: Agilent Technologies Inc.; Aramark; Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; JD.Com Inc.; TJX Companies Inc.; Vodafone Group PLC

---

Wednesday November 16

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for September. The estimates are a rise of 0.1 per cent and unchanged, respectively, from August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from September and a rise of 1.2 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for October. Consensus projections are a rise of 0.2 per cent and 75.5 per cent (up 0.1 per cent) from September, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for November. Consensus is unchanged from October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(11:50 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane speaks in Waterloo, Ont., at the Centre for International Governance Innovation.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. new Treasury International Capital flows for September.

Earnings include: Cisco Systems Inc.; L Brands Inc.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; Lowe's Companies Inc.; Metro Inc.; Progressive Corp.; Target Corp.

---

Thursday November 17



Euro Area Consumer Price Index



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 12. Estimate is 256,000, an increase of 2,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer prices for October. Consensus is increases of 0.4 per cent from September and 1.6 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for October. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 10.3 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for October. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 2.9 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen to testify to the joint Economic Committee on economic outlook.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada review

Earnings include: Applied Materials Inc.; Best Buy Co Inc.; Gap Inc.; Helmerich and Payne Inc.; J M Smucker Co.; Rogers Sugar Inc.; Salesforce.com Inc.; Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.; Staples Inc.; Tembec Inc.; Wal Mart Stores Inc.; Williams-Sonoma Inc.

---

Friday November 18



Germany Producer Price Index



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada CPI for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from September and 1.5 per cent year over year. For core CPI, the consensus projections are increases of 0.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for October. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for November.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

Earnings include: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.; Foot Locker Inc.

Report Typo/Error