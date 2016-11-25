A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday November 28



China industrial profits

Euro Area M3 money supply

(7:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Toronto at the CD Howe Institute on “The Ascent of Services and the Rise of Canada’s New Economy.” Press conference to follow at 9 p.m..

Tuesday November 29

Japan jobless rate, household spending and retail sales

Euro Area economic and consumer confidence

Germany consumer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada current account deficit for Q3. Consensus is $16.5-billion ($66-billion annualized rate)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q3 (preliminary). Consensus estimates are annualized rate increases of 3.0 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from August and 5.2 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for November. Consensus is 101.3, up from 98.6 in October.

Earnings include: Autodesk Inc.; Bank of Nova Scotia; Berry Plastics Group Inc.; Mallinckrodt Plc; Tiffany & Co.

Wednesday November 30

Japan industrial production

Euro Area CPI

Germany unemployment and retail sales

Also: OPEC meeting in Vienna



(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for November. Consensus is an increase of 160,000 from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP and chain prices for Q3. Estimates are annualized rate increases of 3.3 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for September. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for October. Consensus projections are increases of 0.7 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for October. The consensus projections are increases of 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, from September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from September and 1.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from September.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book release.

Earnings include: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Exco Technologies Ltd.; La-Z-Boy Inc.; PVH Corp.; Redknee Solutions Inc.; Royal Bank of Canada; Synopsys Inc.

Thursday December 1

Japan manufacturing PMI

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI and Caixin manufacturing PMI

Euro Area jobless rate and manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 26. Estimate is 253,000, an increase of 2,000 from previous week.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM (PMI) for November. Consensus is 52.2, up from 51.9 in October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from September.



Also: U.S. Ward’s total vehicle sales for November. Consensus is 17.7 million (annualized rate) and Canada auto sales for November.

Earnings include: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Canadian Western Bank; Dollar General Corp.; Donaldson Company Inc.; Kroger Co.; PWC Capital Inc.; Sears Canada Inc.; Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.; Tecsys Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank; Workday Inc.

Friday December 2

Euro Area producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for November. Consensus is unchanged from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for November. Consensus is 7.0 per cent, unchanged from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for November. Estimate is an increase of 1.6 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada labour productivity for Q3. Consensus is a 1.1-per-cent increase from Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for November. Consensus is an increase of 175,000 from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for November. Consensus is 4.9 per cent, unchanged from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from October and 2.8 per cent year over year.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

Earnings include: National Bank of Canada

