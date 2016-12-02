A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Sunday December 4

Italy's constitutional referendum

Austria elections

Monday December 5



China Caixin November Services and Composite PMI

Japan November Services and Composite PMI, and consumer confidence

Euro area November Services and Composite PMI, Retail sales

United Kingdom November Services and Composite PMI,

(9:45 a.m. ET) Markit Services composite PMI for November

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labour Market conditions index. Estimate up 0.5 points month over month.

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. November non-manufacturing ISM. Consensus 55.2.

Also: Fed speakers New York's William Dudley (8:30 a.m. ET); Chicago's Charles Evans (9:25 A.M. ET); St. Louis's James Bullard (2:05 p.m. ET)

Earnings include: Hudson's Bay Co.

Tuesday December 6

China foreign reserves

Euro area November retail PMI, 3Q GDP

Also: Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monetary policy meeting.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada October merchandise trade deficit. Consensus $2.1-billion.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Q3 productivity. Consensus +3.2 per cent at an annual rate.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. October goods and services trade deficit. Consensus is $41.6-billion

(10:00 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for November

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. October factory orders. Consensus +2.5 per cent.

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. business rountable CEO economic outlook survey, IBD/TIPP economic optimism index.

Earnings include: Autozone Inc.; Bank of Montreal; Laurentian Bank of Canada; Michaels Companies Inc.; Toll Brothers Inc.

Wednesday December 7

China November foreign direct investment, trade surplus and Q3 real GDP

Japan October Leading Index

U.K. October industrial and manufacturing production.

(7:00 a.m. ET) U.S. mortgage applications for the week of Dec. 2.



(10:00 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada makes its monetary policy announcement. Expectations are for the central bank to hold rates steady.

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. October job openings and labour turnover survey.

(3:00 p.m. ET) U.S. October consumer credit. Consensus is +$17.5-billion.

Earnings include: Costco Wholesale Corp.; Dollarama Inc.; H & R Block Inc.; Lululemon Athletica Inc.; Major Drilling Group International Inc.; ViXS Systems Inc.

Thursday December 8

Japan Q3 real GDP, and current account surplus

Also: European Central Bank holds it monetarhy policy meeting

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada November housing starts. Consensus 191,000 annual rate, -1.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Q3 capacity utilization. Estimates 81.6%

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada October building permits. Estimates +3.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada October new housing price index. Estimates +0.2 per cent; +2.7 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Dec. 3. Estimates 255,000, -13,000.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Bloomberg consumer comfort index for the week of Dec. 4.

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. Q3 quarterly services survey.

Also: Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and BoC Governor Stephen Poloz announce the woman who will be featured on the next circulating bank note.

Earnings include: Altius Minerals Corp.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cooper Companies Inc.; DavidsTea Inc.; DavidsTea Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Dominion Diamond Corp.; TerraVest Capital Inc.; Toro Co.;

Friday December 9

China November CPI, Yuan financing, loans, money supply

U.K. October trade deficit

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. October wholesale inventories. Consensus -0.4 per cent.

(10:00 a.m. ET) U.S. December University of Michigan consumer sentiment. Consensus 94.5.

Earnings include: BRP Inc.; Helix Biopharma Corp.; Transat AT Inc.; Vail Resorts Inc.; Wall Financial Corp.

