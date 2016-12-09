A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday December 12

Japan machine orders, producer price index and tertiary industry index

China foreign direct investment, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and M2 money supply

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for November, 2016. Estimate is $135-billion

---

Tuesday December 13

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Germany consumer price index (CPI) and ZEW survey expectations



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for November. Consensus is a decline of 0.4 per cent from October and an increase of 0.1 per cent year over year.

Canada Manpower survey – net outlook for Q1

Also: U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins.

Earnings include: HEICO Corp.; Nordson Corp.; North West Company Inc.

---

Wednesday December 14

Japan Tankan large manufacturing index and industrial production

Euro Area industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for October. Estimate is a decline of 5.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from previous month. Excluding automobiles, the consensus projection is an increase of 0.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from October and 0.9 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for November. Consensus is a decline of 0.3 per cent from October and 75.1 per cent, down from 75.3 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for October (final). Estimate is a decline of 0.2 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announcement and summary of economic projections. Chair Janet Yellen’s quarterly press briefing to follow at 2:30 p.m

Earnings include: Altius Minerals Corp.; BSM Technologies Inc.; Pier 1 Imports Inc.; Polymet Mining Corp.

---

Thursday December 15

Japan manufacturing PMI

Euro Area manufacturing, services and composite PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for October. Estimates are increases of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent from September, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 10. Estimate is 256,000, down 2,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. current account deficit for Q3. Consensus is $111-billion, down from $119.9-billion in Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from October and 1.7 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for November. Estimates are unchanged and up 6.0 per cent year over year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for November. The estimate is an increase of 14.5 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for December. Consensus is unchanged from November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial Systems Review. Governor Stephen Poloz is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net Treasury International Capital flows for October.

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; Oracle Corp.; Rite Aid Corp.; Transat At Inc.

---

Friday December 16

Euro Area CPI and trade surplus



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for November. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 7.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for November. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.6 per cent.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

Earnings include: Carnival Corp.

Report Typo/Error