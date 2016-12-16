A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday December 19

Japan trade balance and Bank of Japan policy meeting

Euro Area labour costs

Germany LFO business climate

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services/Composite PMI for December.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks in Baltimore on the state of the job market.

Earnings include: Lennar Corp.

Tuesday December 20

Bank of Japan policy meeting

Germany producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for October. Estimate is an increase of 0.5 per cent from September.



Earnings include: BlackBerry Ltd.; Carmax Inc.; Carnival Corp.; Darden Restaurants Inc.; FedEx Corp.; General Mills Inc.; Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc.; Nike Inc.; Valspar Corp.

Wednesday December 21

Japan all-industry activity index

Euro Area consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November. Consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 1.4 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: Accenture PLC; Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.; Micron Technology Inc.; Paychex Inc.; Red Hat Inc.

Thursday December 22

ECB economic bulletin

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada CPI for November. Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from October and an increase of 1.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada retail sales. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent. Excluding automobiles, the projection is an increase of 0.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 17. Estimate is 259,000, up 4,000 from week of Dec. 10.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q3 (final). Consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 3.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for November. Consensus is a decline of 4.0 per cent from October. Excluding transport, the consensus projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November. Estimate is unchanged from October.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from September and 6.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for November. Consensus is increases of 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from October and 1.8 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for November. Estimate is a 0.2-per-cent increase from October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Natural Gas Report.

(11 a.m. ET) U.S. Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity for December.

Earnings include: Cal-Maine Foods Inc.; Cintas Corp.; Conagra Brands Inc.

Friday December 23

Japan markets closed

Germany Gfk consumer confidence

U.K. real GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for November. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 2.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December (final). Consensus is 98.1, up from 93.8 in November.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count.



Also: Canada budget balance for October.

