A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday December 26



Japan leading index



Markets closed – Euro Area, U.K., United States and Canada

--

Tuesday December 27

Japan CPI, jobless rate and household spending

China industrial profits

Germany retail sales



(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for October. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from September and 5.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for December. Consensus is 108.5, up from 107.1 in November.



Canada – markets closed

--

Wednesday December 28

Japan industrial production and retail sales



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from October.

--

Thursday December 29

Bank of Japan summary of opinions from Dec. 19-20 meeting

Euro Area M3 money supply

U.K. nationwide house prices



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 24.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for November (A). Consensus is $61.5-billion, down $0.4-billion from October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA natural gas report

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

--

Friday December 30



(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for December. Consensus is 56.5, down from 57.6 in November.

(1 p.m. ET) U.S. Baker-Hughes rig count

Report Typo/Error