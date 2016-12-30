A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday January 2



China PMI

Euro Area manufacturing PMI

Markets closed – Canada, United States, China, Japan, UK

=====

Tuesday January 3



Markets closed – Japan



Japan manufacturing PMI

Germany unemployment and CPI

UK manufacturing PMI



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Manufacturing ISM (PMI) for December. The consensus projection is 53.5, up from 53.2 in previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from October.

===

Wednesday January 4

Euro Area CPI and PMI

China Caixin Services and Composite PMI

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP employment report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. FOMC minutes from Dec. 13-14 meeting released.



Also: Canada and U.S. auto sales for December.

===

Thursday January 5



Japan PMI

Euro Area retail PMI and PPI

UK PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for November. Estimates are an increase of 0.2 per cent and decline of 2.0 per cent, respectively, from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Dec. 31.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Services/Composite PMI for December

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM (NMI) for December. Consensus is 56.5, down from 57.2 in November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA natural gas report

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report



Earnings include: Caldwell Partners International Inc.; Constellation Brands Inc.; Monsanto Co.; Sandvine Corp.

===



Friday January 6



China foreign reserves

Euro Area retail sales, consumer confidence and economic confidence

Germany factory orders



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for December. Estimate is unchanged from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for December. Estimate is 6.9 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent in November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for December. Estimate is an increase of 1.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for November. Estimate is $1.4-billion, up from $1.3-billion in October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls (and revisions) for December. Consensus is an increase of 175,000 from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for December. Consensus is 4.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from November and 2.8 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for November. Consensus is $42-billion, down from $42.6-billion in October.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for November. Estimate is down 2.5 per cent from October.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

