A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday January 9

Japan markets closed.

China December foreign reserves.

Euro area November jobless rate.

(10 a.m. ET) Federal Reserve labour market conditions index for December..

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada releases its business outlook survey and senior loan officer survey for the fourth quarter.

Earnings include: Acuity Brands Inc., Global Payments Inc., VOXX International Corp., Continental Precious Minerals,

=====

Tuesday January 10



China December CPI, PPI.

Japan December consumer confidence.

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB small business economic trends survey. Estimates for a reading of 98.9, up 0.5 points.



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada November building permits. Estimates for a decrease of 7.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. November wholesale inventories. Estimates for an increase of 0.9 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. job openings and labour turnover survey for November.

(10 a.m. ET) JU.S. IBD/TIPP economic optimism index for January.

Earnings include: EXFO Inc., Progress Software Corp.

===

Wednesday January 11

Japan November leading index.

U.K. November non-EU trade deficit, industrial production, manufacturing production.

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada December housing starts. Estimates for a 3.3 per cent increase to an annual rate of 190,000.



Earnings include: Cogeco Communications Inc., Cogeco Inc., DragonWave Inc., HB Fuller Co., KB Home, Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc., Supervalu Inc., Corus Entertainment Inc.

===

Thursday January 12



Japan November current account surplus.

China December trade surplus.

Euro area November industrial production.

European Central Bank minutes from its Dec. 8 meeting.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada November new housing price index. Estimates for a month increase of 2 per cent and a 3 per cent year-over-year increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims. Estimates for 255,000, up 20,000.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. December import prices. Estimates for an increase of 0.7 per cent, up 1.9 per cent year over year.

(7 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will host a town hall webcast for educators.



Earnings include: Delta Air Lines Inc., Leading Brands Inc., Orosur Mining Inc., Platinum Group Metals Ltd., Rockwell Diamonds Inc., Sandvine Corp., Skyline Corp., theScore Inc., Uranium Participation Corp., Avalon Advance Materials, CIBT Education Group, Madison Pacific Properties, Mawson Resources, Neptune Technologies, Postmedia Network Canada Corp., Shaw Communications.

===



Friday January 13



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. December retail sales. Estimates for a 0.7 per cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for December. Estimates for a 0.4 per cent increase, and year-over-year increase of 1.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. November business inventories. Estimates for a 0.6 per cent increase.

(10 a.m. ET) University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for January. Estimates for a reading of 98.3, slightly higher than December.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for December. Estimates for a reading at $21-billion.

Earnings include: Bank of America Corp., BlackRock Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anaconda Mining.

Report Typo/Error