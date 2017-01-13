A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday January 16

Japan machine orders, producer price index and tertiary industry index

Euro Area trade surplus

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks at London School of Economics

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for November. The estimate is an increase of 10.4 per cent year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for December. Estimates are a decrease of 3.0 per cent and increase of 3.0 per cent year over year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for December. Estimate is an increase of 14.0 per cent year over year.

Also: U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

--

Tuesday January 17

Japan industrial production

Germany ZEW Survey – Expectations

U.K. consumer price index and producer prices

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on Brexit plan

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey (with revisions) for January. Consensus is 8.0, down from 9.0 in December.

Earnings include: Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Comerica Inc.; CSX Corp.; IHS Markit Ltd.; Interactive Brokers Group Inc.; International Business Machines Corp.; Linear Technology Corp.; Morgan Stanley; United Continental Holdings Inc.; Unitedhealth Group Inc.

--

Wednesday January 18

Euro Area CPI

Germany CPI

U.K. jobless claims and rate as well as weekly earnings

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from November and 2.1 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for December. Consensus estimates are 0.6 per cent, up from a decline of 0.4 per cent in November, and 75.5 per cent, up 0.5 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada announcement and monetary policy report. Press conference to follow at 11:15 a.m.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.



(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net TIC flows

Earnings include: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.; Charles Schwab Corp.; Citigroup Inc.; Cohen & Steers Inc.; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Netflix Inc.; Northern Trust Corp.; Raymond James Financial Inc.; TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.; U.S. Bancorp

--

Thursday January 19

ECB monetary policy meeting



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for November. Estimates are increases of 1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 14. Estimate is 252,000, up 5,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for December. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 10.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for December. Estimate is unchanged.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for January. Consensus is 15.1, down from 19.7 in December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GP by industry for Q3.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(8 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Earnings include: American Express Co.; Bank of New York Mellon Corp.; BB&T Corp.; Celanese Corp.; J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.; KeyCorp.; M&T Bank Corp.; PPG Industries Inc.; Union Pacific Corp.

--

Friday January 20

China real GDP, industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales

Japan department store sales

Germany producer price index

U.K. retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada consumer price index for December. Estimate is unchanged from November and up 1.7 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada retail sales for November. Estimate is an increase of 1.2 per cent from October. Excluding automobiles, the projection is an increase of 0.4 per cent.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count



Also: U.S. inauguration day

Earnings include: Citizens Financial Group Inc.; General Electric Co.; Kansas City Southern; Regions Financial Corp.; Rockwell Collins Inc.; Schlumberger NV; SunTrust Banks Inc.; Synchrony Financial.

