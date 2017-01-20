A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday January 23

Japan all industry activity index and leading index

Euro Area consumer confidence

ECB president Mario Draghi speaks in Italy

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for November. The estimate is an increase of 0.5 per cent from October.

Earnings include: Brown & Brown Inc.; Centerra Gold Inc.; Halliburton Co.; McDonald's Corp.; Yahoo! Inc.; Zions Bancorp.

Tuesday January 24

Japan manufacturing PMI

Euro Area manufacturing, services and composite PMI

Also: U.K. Supreme Court to rule on Brexit trigger case

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (P)

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for December. Consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 2.0 per cent.

Earnings include: 3M Co.; AK Steel Holding Corp.; Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.; CA Inc.; Canadian National Railway Co.; Capital One Financial Corp.; D.R. Horton Inc.; Hyundai Motor Co.; Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Lockheed Martin Corp.; Metro Inc.; Polaris Industries Inc.; SAP SE; Texas Instruments Inc.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Waters Corp.

Wednesday January 25

Japan trade surplus

Germany IFO Business Climate

Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks in Germany

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from October and 5.9 per cent year over year.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: Abbott Laboratories; AT&T Inc.; Boeing Co.; Citrix Systems Inc.; eBay Inc.; F5 Networks Inc.; Freeport-McMoRan Inc.; Las Vegas Sands Corp.; McCormick & Company Inc.; McKesson Corp.; Methanex Corp.; Norfolk Southern Corp.; NovaGold Resources Inc.; Progressive Corp.; Raymond James Financial Inc.; United Rentals Inc.; W W Grainger Inc.; Western Digital Corp.

Thursday January 26

China industrial profits

Germany GfK Consumer Confidence

U.K. real GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Jan. 21. Estimate is 246,000, an increase of 12,000 from week of Jan. 14.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for December. Consensus is $64.5-billion, down from $66.6-billion in November.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for December. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 1.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator (with revisions) for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Natural Gas Report

Earnings include: Alphabet Inc.; American Electric Power Company Inc.; Arthur J Gallagher & Co.; Baker Hughes Inc.; Biogen Inc.; The Blackstone Group L.P.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.; Brunswick Corp.; C R Bard Inc.; Caterpillar Inc.; Celestica Inc.; Celgene Corp.; Comcast Corp.; Dover Corp.; Dow Chemical Co.; Eastman Chemical Co.; Ford Motor Co.; Helmerich and Payne Inc.; Intel Corp.; Invesco Ltd.; JetBlue Airways Corp.; Juniper Networks Inc.; Kia Motors Corp.; Lear Corp.; Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.; Microsoft Corp.; Northrop Grumman Corp.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.; Praxair Inc.; Raytheon Co.; RDM Corp.; Sherwin-Williams Co.; Southwest Airlines Co.; Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.; Stanley Black & Decker Inc.; Starbucks Corp.; T. Rowe Price Group Inc.; Tembec Inc.; VMware Inc.; WestRock Co.

Friday January 27

Japan CPI

Euro Area M3 money supply

Germany retail sales

China markets closed



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. GDP and GDP deflator for Q4. Consensus is annualized rate increases of 2.2 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, for Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for December. Consensus is a rise of 2.7 per cent from November. Excluding transport, the projection is a 0.5-per-cent rise.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January. Consensus is 98.1, down from 98.2 in December.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count.

Also: Canada’s budget balance for Nov. 2016.

Earnings include: AbbVie Inc.; American Airlines Group Inc.; Chevron Corp.; Colgate-Palmolive Co.; Franklin Resources Inc.; General Dynamics Corp,.; Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens Ltd.; UBS Group AG; Whirlpool Corp.

