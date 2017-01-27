A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday January 30

Japan retail sales and Bank of Japan decision and outlook report

Euro Area economic confidence, consumer confidence and consumer price index

China markets closed

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for December. The consensus projections are increases of 0.4 per cent for both from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from November and 1.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for December. Consensus is a rise of 1.5 per cent from the previous month.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing activity for January.

Earnings include: Affiliated Managers Group Inc.; Alarmforce Industries Inc.; General Growth Properties Inc.; IDEX Corp.; Packaging Corp of America.; Principal Financial Group Inc.; Reinsurance Group of America Inc.; Teranga Gold Corp.; UDR Inc.

===

Tuesday January 31

Japan jobless rate, household spending and industrial production

Bank of Japan decision and outlook report

Euro Area real GDP, CPI and jobless rate

Germany unemployment and retail sales

U.K. consumer confidence and parliament to debate Brexit process

China markets closed

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for November. Consensus projection is a 0.3-per-cent increase from October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for December. Estimate is increases of 0.7 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively, from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q4. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from Q3 and 2.4 per cent year over year.

(8:55 a.m. ET) U.S. Redbook

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 City) for November. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from October and 5.0 per cent year over year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for January. Consensus is 55.0, up from 53.9 in December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for January. Consensus projection is 112.5, down from 113.7 in December.

(5:20 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks at the University of Alberta Business School in Edmonton with a press conference to follow at 6:40.

Also: U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins

Earnings include: Allstate Corp.; Altria Group Inc.; Anthem Inc.; ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; Cabot Corp.; Calian Group Ltd.; Celanese Corp.; Dominion Resources Inc.; Edwards Lifesciences Corp.; Exco Technologies Ltd.; Facebook Inc.; Fidelity National Financial Inc.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Johnson Controls International PLC; Marathon Petroleum Corp.; Metlife Inc.; Owens-Illinois Inc.; Pitney Bowes Inc.; PPL Corp.; Siemens AG; Symantec Corp.

===

Wednesday February 1

Japan manufacturing PMI

Euro Area and UK manufacturing PMI

China PMI and markets closed

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for January. Consensus is an increase of 165,000 from previous month

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for January. Consensus is 55.0, up from 54.5 in December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. mortgage delinquencies for Q4/

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada market manufacturing PMI for January

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announcement



Also: Canada auto sales for January; U.S. Ward’s Total Vehicle Sales for January

Earnings include: Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Aetna Inc.; Aflac Inc.; AmerisourceBergen Corp.; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Apple Inc.; C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.; Chubb Ltd.; CIT Group Inc.; Coach Inc.; Danaher Corp.; Electronic Arts Inc.; Eli Lilly and Co.; Equity Residential; Exxon Mobil Corp.; Harley-Davidson Inc.; Imperial Oil Ltd.; Indigo Books and Music Inc.; Mastercard Inc.; Nasdaq Inc.; Nucor Corp.; PACCAR Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Simon Property Group Inc.; Sprint Corp.; Under Armour Inc.; United Parcel Service Inc.; United States Steel Corp.; Valero Energy Corp.; W. R. Berkley Corp.; Xerox Corp.

===

Thursday February 2

Japan consumer confidence

Euro Area producer price index and ECB economic bulletin

U.K. construction PMI, Bank of England monetary policy, announcement, minutes and quarterly inflation report (followed by press conference by governor Mark Carney)

China markets closed

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Jan. 28. Estimate is 250,000, a decline of 9,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q4 (P). Consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 1.0 per cent and 2.2 per cent from Q3, respectively.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA natural gas report.

(4:30 p.m. ET) U.S. money supply



Earnings include: A. O. Smith Corp.; Amazon.com Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Apartment Investment and Management Co.; athenahealth Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Ball Corp.; BCE Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Co.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Callaway Golf Co.; CMS Energy Corp.; Computer Sciences Corp.; ConocoPhillips; Daimler AG; Deutsche Bank AG; Eaton Corporation PLC; EQT Corp.; Essex Property Trust Inc.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Ferrari NV; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Harris Corp.; International Paper Co.; Kimco Realty Corp.; Kingsway Financial Services Inc.; Magellan Midstream Partners LP; Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.; MEG Energy Corp.; Merck & Co Inc.; Motorola Solutions Inc.; New York Times Co.; Nokia Corp.; Open Text Corp.; Parker-Hannifin Corp.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Ralph Lauren Corp.; Sirius XM Holdings Inc.; Snap-On Inc.; Valero Energy Partners LP; Visa Inc.; Wi-Lan Inc.; Xcel Energy Inc.; Xylem Inc.

===

Friday February 3

Japan PMI

Euro Area retail sales and PMI

UK PMI

China manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. non-farm payrolls (with revisions) for January. Consensus is an increase of 170,000.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for January. Consensus is 4.7 per cent, unchanged from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and 2.8 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for December. Consensus is an increase of 1.4 per cent from November.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count.





Earnings include: Apollo Global Management LLC.; AutoNation Inc.; Brookfield Property Partners L.P.; Clorox Co.; Hershey Co.; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Phillips 66; Silvercorp Metals Inc.; Weyerhaeuser Co.

