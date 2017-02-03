A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday February 6

China Caixin PMI and foreign reserves

Euro Area retail PMI

Germany factory orders

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for January.

Earnings include: Absolute Software Corp.; Alacer Gold Corp.; Clairvest Group Inc.; CNA Financial Corp.; Creditcorp Ltd.; FMC Corp.; Hasbro Inc.; Loews Corp.; Macerich Co.; Newell Brands Inc.; Sysco Corp.; Tesoro Corp.; Toromont Industries Ltd.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; Tyson Foods Inc.

Tuesday February 7

Japan leading index

China foreign direct investment

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for December. Consensus is an increase of $0.3-billion.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for December. Estimate is a decline of 3.0 per cent from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for December. Consensus is $45-billion, down $0.2-billion from November.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index for January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Jobs Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for December.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for December. Consensus is an increase of $20-billion from No

Earnings include: Akamai Technologies Inc.; Ametek Inc.; Aramark; Archer Daniels Midland Co.; Atmos Energy Corp.; BP PLC; Camden Property Trust; Cardinal Health Inc.; Centene Corp.; Fidelity National Information Services Inc.; General Motors Co.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.; Intercontinental Exchange Inc.; Mondelez International Inc.; Mosaic Co.; National Oilwell Varco Inc.; O'Reilly Automotive Inc.; Pioneer Natural Resources Co.; Plains All American Pipeline LP; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; S&P Global Inc.; Tucows Inc.; Universal Corp.; Walt Disney Co.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.; Yum China Holdings Inc.

Wednesday February 8

Japan current account balance and bank lending

Bank of Japan summary of opinions from Jan. 30-31 meeting

U.K. House of Commons completes debate on Article 50 bill

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for January. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 4.4 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

Earnings include: Alaska Air Group Inc.; Allergan plc; ARC Resources Ltd.; Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp.; ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; CenturyLink Inc.; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; Equifax Inc.; Exelon Corp.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.; Home Capital Group Inc.; Humana Inc.; Intact Financial Corp.; Just Energy Group Inc.; Mainstreet Equity Corp.; Markel Corp.; Mullen Group Ltd.; Mylan NV; Owens Corning; Prudential Financial Inc.; Redknee Solutions Inc.; Rio Tinto PLC; Siemens Ltd.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Tesla Motors Inc.; Time Warner Inc.; Valener Inc.; Whole Foods Market Inc.

Thursday February 9

China aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans, M2 money supply and trade surplus

Germany trade surplus

Japan machine orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for December. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from November and 3.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 4. Estimate is 250,000, an increase of 4,000 from week of Jan. 28.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for December (F). Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from November.

Earnings include: Activision Blizzard Inc.; Advance Auto Parts Inc.; Agrium Inc.; Allegion PLC; BorgWarner Inc.; Cameco Corp.; Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.; Canfor Corp.; Cerner Corp.; Coca-Cola Co.; Cummins Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; DaVita Inc.; Domtar Corp.; DTE Energy Co.; Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.; Expedia Inc.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Interfor Corp.; Kellogg Co.; Manulife Financial Corp.; MEG Energy Corp.; Merus Labs International Inc.; Noble Corporation PLC.; Reynolds American Inc.; Roper Technologies Inc.; Sierra Wireless Inc.; Telus Corp.; Thomson Reuters Corp.; TransAlta Renewables Inc.; TransCanada Corp.; Twitter Inc.; Uni Select Inc.; Vecima Networks Inc.; Viacom Inc.; Western Union Co.; Wi-LAN Inc.; Yellow Pages Ltd.; Yelp Inc.; Yum! Brands Inc.

Friday February 10

Japan PPI and tertiary industry index

U.K. trade deficit, industrial production and manufacturing production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for January. Consensus is a decline of 10,000, or 0.1 per cent, from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for January. Consensus is 6.9 per cent, unchanged from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for January. Estimate is an increase of 1.6 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and 3.5 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February (P). Consensus is 97.6, down from 98.5 in January.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for January. Estimate is $33.4-billion, down from $55.2-billion in January of 2016.

Also: U.S. PPI revisions

Earnings include: AON PLC; ArcelorMittal SA; BSM Technologies Inc.; Emera Inc.; FirstService Corp.; Hydro One Ltd.; IGM Financial Inc..

