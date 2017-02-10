A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday February 13

Japan real GDP

China foreign direct investment, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and M2 money supply

U.S. consumer price index revisions



Also: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. president Donald Trump in Washington

Earnings include: Arch Capital Group Ltd.; First Data Corp.; Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; HCP Inc.; MTY Food Group Inc.; Noble Energy Inc.; Restaurant Brands International Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.

===

Tuesday February 14

Japan industrial production

China consumer price index and producer price index

Euro Area real GDP and industrial production

Germany real GDP, CPI and ZEW Survey

U.K. CPI and PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for January. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and 1.5 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.1 per cent and 1.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee

Earnings include: Agilent Technologies Inc.; American International Group Inc.; Buhler Industries Inc.; CAE Inc.; Ceres Global Ag Corp.; Devon Energy Corp.; Diamondback Energy Inc.; Discovery Communications Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.; First Capital Realty Inc.; FirstEnergy Corp.; Keyera Corp.; Molson Coors Brewing Co.; Pan American Silver Corp.; T-Mobile US Inc.; Yellow Pages Ltd.

===

Wednesday February 15

Euro Area trade surplus

U.K. jobless claims and rate and weekly earnings

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for December. Estimates are increases of 0.5 per cent for both from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for January. Consensus projection is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and 2.4 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for January. The consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from December. Excluding automobiles, the projection is a 0.4-per-cent rise.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for January. Estimates are increases of 2.0 per cent and 7.0 per cent year over year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for January. Estimate is an increase of 14 per cent year over year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for January. Consensus is unchanged from December.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. capacity utilization for January. Consensus is 75.5 per cent, unchanged from previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the House. Janet Yellen speaks.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for December (P). Estimate is an increase of 0.4 per cent from November.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net Treasury International Capital flows.

Earnings include: Acadian Timber Corp.; Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.; Analog Devices Inc.; Applied Materials Inc.; AuRico Metals Inc.; Barrick Gold Corp.; Bunge Ltd.; Capstone Mining Corp.; CBS Corp.; Cineplex Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Conifex Timber Inc.; Constellation Software Inc.; Dundee Precious Metals Inc.; Enbridge Energy Partners LP; Gear Energy Ltd.; goeasy Ltd.; Goldcorp Inc.; Groupon Inc.; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Marathon Oil Corp.; Marriott International Inc.; New Gold Inc.; Parker Drilling Co.; PepsiCo Inc.; Progressive Corp.; Shopify Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Targa Resources Corp.; TripAdvisor Inc.; Williams Companies Inc.; Williams Partners LP.; Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

===

Thursday February 16

ECB minutes from Jan. 19 meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 11. Estimate is 245,000, an increase of 11,000 from week of Feb. 4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for January. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for January. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 0.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index.

Earnings include: Aimia Inc.; Ameren Corp.; Canam Group Inc.; Cenovus Energy Inc.; CI Financial Corp.; Consolidated Edison Inc.; DISH Network Corp.; Duke Energy Corp.; Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.; Encana Corp.; Equitable Group Inc.; Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.; Finning International Inc.; First Quantum Minerals Ltd.; Fortis Inc.; Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Lucara Diamond Corp.; Mandalay Resources Corp.; MGM Resorts International; PG&E Corp.; Pure Gold Mining Inc.; Sherritt International Corp.; Sienna Senior Living Inc.; Superior Plus Corp.; Supremex Inc.; Time Inc.; TransCanada Corp.; Tree Island Steel Ltd.; Waste Management Inc.; West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.; Western Forest Products Inc.; Winpak Ltd.; Yamana Gold Inc.; Zoetis Inc.

===

Friday February 17

U.K. retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for December.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from December.

Earnings include: Air Canada; Algoma Central Corp.; Campbell Soup Co.; Cheniere Energy Inc.; Deere & Co.; Enbridge Inc.; Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.; Fluor Corp.; J M Smucker Co.; Moody's Corp.; Spectra Energy Corp.; VF Corp.

Report Typo/Error