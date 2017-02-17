A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday February 20

Japan trade deficit

Euro Area consumer confidence and finance ministers meet in Brussels

Germany producer price index

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada wholesale trade for December. The estimate is an increase of 0.3 per cent from November.

Canada and U.S. markets closed

Earnings include: Lundin Gold Inc.; North American Palladium Ltd.; Second Cup Ltd.

==

Tuesday February 21

Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), all-industry activity index and department store sales

Euro Area manufacturing, services and composite PMI

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI

(11:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in a panel hosted by the Competition Bureau.

Also: British Columbia budget

Earnings include: 5N Plus Inc.; Advance Auto Parts Inc.; American Water Works Company Inc.; Anglo American PLC; Capital Power Corp.; Concho Resources Inc.; Ecolab Inc.; Edison International; First Solar Inc.; Genuine Parts Co.; Golden Star Resources Ltd.; Home Depot Inc.; La-Z-Boy Inc.; La-Z-Boy Inc.; Macy's Inc.; Newmont Mining Corp.; Richmont Mines Inc.; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.; Taseko Mines Ltd.; Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; Waste Connections Inc.; Westlake Chemical Corp.; Whiting Petroleum Corp.

==

Wednesday February 22

Euro Area consumer price index (CPI)

Germany Lfo Business Climate

U.K. real GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada retail sales for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from November. Excluding automobiles, the projection is an increase of 0.8 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for January. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 1.1 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting released

Earnings include: Alleghany Corp.; Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Clarke Inc.; Continental Resources Inc.; CRH Medical Corp.; DISH Network Corp.; Energy Transfer Equity LP; Energy Transfer Partners LP; Eversource Energy; Exchange Income Corp.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; Fitbit Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; High Liner Foods Inc.; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.; HP Inc.; Hudbay Minerals Inc.; IAMGOLD Corp.; L Brands Inc.; Lundin Mining Corp.; Maple Leaf Foods Inc.; Pason Systems Inc.; PHX Energy Services Corp.; Public Storage; Southern Co.; Sunoco LP; Tesla Inc.; TJX Companies Inc.; Trican Well Service Ltd.; Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.; Western Energy Services Corp.; Western Gas Partners LP

==

Thursday February 23

Japan leading index

Germany real GDP and GfK consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 18. Estimate is 240,000, an increase of 1,000 from previous week.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for December. Estimate is an increase of 0.5 per cent from November and 6.1 per cent year over year.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

Earnings include: Alamos Gold Inc.; AltaGas Ltd.; Altus Group Ltd.; Apache Corp.; Baidu Inc.; Barclays PLC; BlackPearl Resources Inc.; Bonavista Energy Corp.; Calfrac Well Services Ltd.; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Cott Corp.; Crescent Point Energy Corp.; Eldorado Gold Corp.; Enerflex Ltd.; Gap Inc.; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Glencore PLC; Guyana Goldfields Inc.; Halogen Software Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; IMAX Corp.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Intuit Inc.; Kohls Corp.; Leon's Furniture Ltd.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; Nevsun Resources Ltd.; Nordstrom Inc.; Northland Power Inc.; OceanaGold Corp.; Olympia Financial Group Inc.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Silver Standard Resources Inc.; Stantec Inc.; Tree Island Steel Ltd.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.; Vale SA.

==

Friday February 24

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada consumer price index for January. The consensus estimate is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and 1.6 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 7.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February (final). Consensus is 96.0, down from 98.5 in January.

(1 p.m. ET) Baker-Hughes rig count

Also: Canada budget balance for December of 2016.

Earnings include: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.; Foot Locker Inc.; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.; Husky Energy Inc.; J C Penney Company Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Morguard Corp.; Royal Bank of Canada; Royal Nickel Corp.; Ur-Energy Inc.

Report Typo/Error