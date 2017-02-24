A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday February 27

Euro Area M3 money supply, economic confidence and consumer confidence

U.K. Upper House begins detailed review of Article 50

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for January. The consensus projection is an increase of 1.9 per cent from December. Excluding transport, the projection is an increase of 0.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for January. Consensus is a rise of 0.9 per cent from December.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity.

Earnings include: Africa Oil Corp.; Albemarle Corp.; American Tower Corp,; North West Company Inc.; ONEOK Inc.; Perrigo Company PLC; PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.; TWC Enterprises Ltd.; Vermilion Energy Inc.; Wajax Corp.; Workday Inc.

---

Tuesday February 28

Japan industrial production and retail sales

Euro Area consumer price index (CPI)

U.K. GfK consumer confidence and nationwide house prices

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for January. Estimates are declines of 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q4 (preliminary). Consensus is annualized rate increase of 1.9 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for January (actual). Estimate is $66-billion, up from $64.4-billion in December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for January.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for December. The consensus is an increase of 0.7 per cent from November and 5.4 per cent year over year.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for February. Consensus is 53.0, up from 50.3 in January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for February. Consensus is 111.0, down from 111.8 in January.

Also: Canada capital expenditures survey (2015-17)

Earnings include: AutoZone Inc.; Avigilon Corp.; Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.; CenterPoint Energy Inc.; DREAM Unlimited Corp.; E L Financial Corporation Ltd.; Extendicare Inc.; First National Financial Corp.; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.; Kinaxis Inc.; Laurentian Bank of Canada.; Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Pengrowth Energy Corp.; Points International Ltd.; Sempra Energy; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.; Tecsys Inc.; Timbercreek Financial Corp.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Veresen Inc.; VersaBank.

---



Wednesday March 1

Japan capital spending and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)

China PMI

Euro Area manufacturing PMI

Germany unemployment and CPI

U.K. manufacturing PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada current account balance for Q4. Estimate is $9.8-billion ($39-billion annualized rate).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for January. Consensus is increases of 0.3 per cent from December for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December and up 1.8 per cent year over year.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for February.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for February. Consensus is 56.0, unchanged from January.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for January. Consensus is an increase of 0.6 per cent from December.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released

Also: Canada auto sales for February and U.S. Ward's total vehicle sales for February.

Earnings include: Best Buy Co Inc.; Black Diamond Group Ltd.; Canadian Western Bank; Crew Energy Inc.; Dollar Tree Inc.; Evertz Technologies Ltd.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; Gran Tierra Energy Inc.;Horizon North Logistics Inc.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Lowe's Companies Inc.; Monster Beverage Corp.; Mylan NV; National Bank of Canada; NeuLion Inc.; Office Depot Inc.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.; Trinidad Drilling Ltd.; WSP Global Inc.

---

Thursday March 2

Euro Area producer price index and jobless rate

U.K. construction PMI



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP for Q4. Consensus is annualized rate increase of 2.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada chain prices for Q4. Estimate is an annualized rate increase of 2.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for December. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Feb. 25. Estimate is 245,000, a rise of 1,000 from previous week.

(12:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane speaks in Montreal.

Earnings include: TransAlta Corp.; Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Atlantic Power Corp.; Autodesk Inc.; Barnes & Noble Inc.; Bonavista Energy Corp.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canyon Services Group Inc.; Cascades Inc.; Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Endeavour Silver Corp.; Enerflex Ltd.; George Weston Ltd.; JD.com Inc.; Kroger Co.; Major Drilling Group International Inc.; Martinrea International Inc.; Morneau Shepell Inc.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Shawcor Ltd.; Snc-Lavalin Group Inc.; Toronto-Dominion Bank;

---



Friday March 3

Japan consumer price index (CPI), household spending, jobless rate, services and composite PMI and consumer confidence index

China services and composite PMI

Euro Area services and composite PMI and retail sales

U.K. PMI

Germany retail sales

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services/composite PMI for February (final).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM (NMI) for February. Consensus is 56.5, unchanged from January.

(1 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Executives' Club of Chicago on the economic outlook.

Earnings include: Boralex Inc.; Canadian Utilities Ltd.; GMP Capital Inc.; Progressive Corp.; Revlon Inc.; TransAlta Corp.

